Vodafone Idea Revamps Rs 195 and Rs 319 Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea Rs 319 plan comes with unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB of daily data, and Hero Unlimited Benefits, including Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, Vi Movies & TV Classic, and Data Delights. The service validity of this plan has been changed to one month from 31 days.

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) has revamped the Rs 195 and Rs 319 prepaid plans.
  • The telco introduced both these plans around May 2022.
  • In less than a year, the telco has revamped the benefits for the consumers.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has revamped the Rs 195 and Rs 319 prepaid plans. The telco introduced both these plans around May 2022. In less than a year, the telco has revamped the benefits for the consumers. The Rs 195 plan now offers more data than earlier, and the validities of both plans have also received a small update. Let’s take a look at what’s new.

Vodafone Idea Rs 195 Plan: New and Old Benefits

Vodafone Idea now offers the Rs 195 plan with 3GB of data, 300 SMS, and unlimited voice calling. The service validity of this plan is 1 month. Vi offers Vi Movies & TV as an additional benefit with this plan.

Earlier, this plan came with 2GB of data, 300 SMS, and unlimited voice calling, with service validity of 31 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 319 Plan: New and Old Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 319 plan comes with unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB of daily data, and Hero Unlimited Benefits, including Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, Vi Movies & TV Classic, and Data Delights. The service validity of this plan has been changed to one month from 31 days.

Note that there is a big difference between one month and 31 days of service validity. For the 31 days plans, the validity expires only after 31 days. But with the one-month plans, the validity expires on the same date, exactly a month after you recharged. So for the Rs 319 plan, there's not much of a difference for the consumers in the data or SMS benefits.

Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 296 Plan

The Rs 296 plan of Vodafone Idea comes with a validity of 30 days. This plan ships with 25GB of bulk data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Note that this plan is also offered by other private telecom operators. To get more information about this plan, click here - Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 296 Plan with Bulk Data for 30 Days

