Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 296 Plan with Bulk Data for 30 Days

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has brought a new prepaid plan worth Rs 296 for users in India. This plan is an exact replica of Airtel and Jio's Rs 296 plan. Vi has introduced this plan for users who want a short-term plan with a round-off validity of 30 days and bulk data. The telco has modelled its prepaid plans the same way as Airtel's in the past as well. In fact, there are many plans of Vi right now which look very similar to Airtel's plans. Anyway, let's check out the benefits of the new Rs 296 prepaid plan from Vi.

Vodafone Idea Rs 296 Plan Launched: Benefits and Details

Vodafone Idea's Rs 296 plan comes with 25GB of bulk data. This plan carries a total validity of 30 days and also offers users truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Note that the plan doesn't offer Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. The only additional benefit bundled with this prepaid plan is Vi Movies & TV.

Let's check out the same plan from Airtel now.

Airtel Rs 296 Plan

Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 296 plan with 25GB of data as well. This plan also has a validity of 30 days. There's an unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day included too. But there are more than one additional benefit included with this plan. The additional benefits of this plan are Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes and Wynk Music Free.

It's time to look at Jio's same plan now.

Reliance Jio Rs 296 Plan

Reliance Jio also offers a Rs 296 plan. This plan also offers 25GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling for 30 days. With this plan, users get JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud and JioSecurity as additional benefits.

Airtel or Vi or Jio: Whose Rs 296 Plan is Better?

All of the Rs 296 plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi are the same. The only difference that users will see will come in the additional benefits and the kind of network experience they get. One thing that's worth noting here is that the Rs 296 plan from Vi only comes with a single additional benefit, while the Airtel and Jio plans offer four additional benefits each.