Bharti Airtel has been removing the base Rs 99 plan from several telecom circles in India. The telco has so far removed the base offering from 19 circles. The remaining circles would soon see the plan going away soon. The new Airtel minimum recharge plan today is the Rs 155 plan. That's right, Airtel has not just removed the Rs 99 plan but also the other plans after that and now the new base plan is the Rs 155 plan. It could be a shocker for many users, but it is what it is. Airtel users now in almost every part of the nation have the minimum recharge plan as the Rs 155 plan. Let's take a look at the benefits of this plan.

Airtel Minimum Recharge Plan Benefits

The Rs 155 plan from Airtel has very basic benefits. The plan comes with a total of 1GB of data and offers unlimited voice calling benefit with 300 SMS. The validity of this plan is 24 days only. The additional benefits bundled with this plan are Wynk Music and Hellotunes. This is the minimum recharge plan that Airtel is offering right now.

In case you feel that this plan is offering lesser validity, then you can go for the Rs 179 plan. This plan costs Rs 24 more than the Rs 155 plan but offers 2GB of total data for 28 days. The Rs 179 plan also offers unlimited voice calling with 300 SMS. The additional benefits of this plan are, again, free Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

Then there's also the Rs 199 plan that you can choose. This plan comes with a total of 3GB of data, along with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS/day. This plan's total validity is 30 days. But this would be a direct jump of Rs 100 for the users who were recharging with the Rs 99 plan until now.

The base plan was hiked by Airtel to improve its average revenue per user (ARPU) of the mobile business. The Indian telecom industry has been suffering from low tariffs for years now, and Airtel has taken the next step towards recovering the cost of capital. The next phase of 5G investments is just going to be an added source of cash stress for the telcos like Airtel. Thus, they would be looking for ways to improve revenues as monetisation of 5G is something that would happen at a later stage.