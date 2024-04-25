Airtel Surpasses 2.2 Million 5G Users Milestone in Kerala



Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel announced that it has 2.2 million customers enjoying 5G services in the state of Kerala. The company has successfully deployed 5G service across all cities and districts in Kerala, as Airtel announced on Wednesday.

Airtel's 5G Milestone in Kerala

Airtel said over the past six months, it has witnessed a substantial increase in 5G users in Kerala. The comprehensive network deployment has streamlined access to 5G services for customers across the entire state, simplifying the process for customers to embrace 5G.

Coverage of Key Locations

Specifically noting locations, Airtel said from historical architectural landmarks like Hill Palace and Bekal Fort to pilgrimage sites such as Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Cheraman Juma Mosque, Airtel's 5G coverage extends to various tourist destinations including Munnar, Alappuzha Backwaters, Varkala, and Kovalam beaches. Airtel says it continues to complete its rollout across Kerala.

Commenting on the milestone, Bharti Airtel said, "We are making significant strides in building the network infrastructure required to facilitate widespread adoption of 5G in Kerala. We express our gratitude to our valued customers who have upgraded to enjoy the power of unlimited 5G service at no additional cost. Our tireless efforts are to keep our customers consistently connected to the state's fastest, most reliable, and cutting-edge network."

Factors Driving 5G Adoption

Airtel attributed the deployment and adoption of 5G in India to multiple factors including rapid network enhancement, accelerated 5G rollout, and increased availability of 5G devices.

Additionally, Airtel said its retail expansion in the region by increasing the physical format of stores has further augmented consumer connect to help customers upgrade to 5G service.