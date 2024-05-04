Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), two struggling Indian telecom operators, added wireline users in March 2024. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has shared the data in its monthly telecom performance report. Reliance Jio was still the leader in adding the most wireline subscribers followed by Airtel. Vodafone Idea added a healthy number of users in February and March 2024. This is a positive sign for the telco which has been losing wireless subscribers regularly. Vi offers wireline services to both retail as well as enterprise customers. The telco's fixed-line broadband services are provided by You Broadband.









Let's take a look at the wireline subscriber numbers for March 2024.

How Many Wireline Subscribers Telcos Added in March 2024

During March, Reliance Jio added 3,99,495 or 0.39 million wireline subscribers. Airtel added 2,06,042 or 0.20 million wireline users. Vodafone Idea and BSNL added 39,713 (0.039 million) and 6,203 (0.0062 million) users at the same time.

Apart from the four telecom operators, players including Tata Teleservices, VMIPL, and Quadrant also added wireline users. The net add for the industry stood at 6,86,691 or 0.68 million users. MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) lost about 13,495 or 0.013 million users.

At the end of the month, in the wireline segment, Jio had a staggering 35.61% market share while Airtel, at the second rank had 25.98% market share. BSNL stood at the third rank with 19.23% market share. Vodafone Idea has a negligible market share of 2.31% in the wireline segment, but the good thing is that the telco is adding customers for consecutive months now.

The demand for fiber internet services are increasing in the country. Vi can capitalise on the growing FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) market and add some high-paying customers. Vi is also offering Vi One, a bundled service to customers where it offers both wireline as well as mobile services to the users.