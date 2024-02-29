Bharti Airtel Expands Network Coverage in Gujarat’s Rural Regions



Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel announced today that it has expanded its network footprint in the Botad and Bhavnagar districts of Gujarat under its rural network enhancement project. The network enhancement project in Botad and Bhavnagar covered 230 villages, serving a population base of 5 lakh, according to Airtel's official announcement on Thursday.

Also Read: Airtel Introduces Recycled PVC SIM Cards in Collaboration With IDEMIA









Network Expansion in Rural Regions

Airtel customers in the tehsils of Botad, Gadhada, Ranpur, Bhavnagar, Mahuva, Ghogha, Shihor, and Talaja under the Botad and Bhavnagar districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement, the company said.

"The expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity, ensuring a reliable mobile network for work, study, and entertainment in rural parts of Botad and Bhavnagar," Airtel said.

Airtel has intensified its commitment, investing additional capital expenditure (capex) specifically to enhance its network connectivity within Gujarat for 4G, 5G, and fiber, the company added.

The rural enhancement project covers fifteen districts of Gujarat, impacting over 50 lakh population across these districts, including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, and Patan.

Also Read: Airtel’s 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

Rural Network Enhancement Project

As reported earlier by TelecomTalk, Airtel has been enhancing rural connectivity nationally through its rural enhancement project and aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024.

Airtel emphasised that Gujarat has been one of its major focus markets, and with this initiative, the company aims to augment its network coverage across 7,000 villages covering the entire state.

Furthermore, Airtel said it has enhanced its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities, which will support the growth of demand for high-speed data services in the region.

Airtel densified its network across 5,875 villages by deploying additional sites for seamless connectivity. Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.

Also Read: Airtel to Step Up Coverage in Five Key Circles to Address Gaps

Coverage Enhancement in Five Key Circles

Earlier in February, as reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel said it is focusing on coverage gaps in five key circles - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and West Bengal - to capture its share of high-quality wireless subscribers.