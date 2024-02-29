Excitel Brings IPTV Services for Customers in Hyderabad

Excitel, a fixed-broadband services provider, has extended the support for IPTV services for customers in Hyderabad. The company initially announced IPTV services for customers in Delhi. But now, with the 400 Mbps and 200 Mbps plan, it will also be available for customers living in Hyderabad. Don't worry, there are OTT (over-the-top) entertainment benefits bundled with the 300 Mbps plan as well. Note that these offerings are not new from the company, but they have just been extended to the Hyderabad market as well.









Let's just dive straight into these plans to understand what the customers in Hyderabad will get.

Read More - Excitel Brings Excitel TV, an IPTV Service with 21 OTTs and 550+ Live TV Channels

Excitel Entertainment or Cable Cutter Plans for People in Hyderabad

To start with, there's the 200 Mbps plan, which will come at Rs 554 per month (when purchased for 12 months together). The plan will offer unlimited data along with access to 28 premium cable TV channels such as ETV, Gemini HD, MAA HD, Sports18 HD, and 300+ FTA channels.

Then there's the 300 Mbps, with which OTT benefits are bundled, and there's no IPTV service with this one. Users get unlimited data and access to content from 21 different OTT platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Aha, NammaFlix, SunNXT, and more. The cost of this plan is Rs 604 per month (when purchased for 12 months together).

Read More - Excitel Launches New Plan with OTT + Wi-Fi and LiveTV, Check Price

Lastly, there's the 400 Mbps broadband plan. This plan comes with unlimited data, 21 OTTs and 28 premium cable TV channels as well as 300+ FTA channels. The additional entertainment benefits of the 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans are clubbed together with the 400 Mbps plan. So there's both OTT as well as IPTV. The cost of this plan is Rs 734 per month (when purchased for 12 months together).

So the Cable Cutter plans from Excitel are now available in Delhi as well as Hyderabad.