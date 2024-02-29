MWC 2024: OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Looks Extremely Cool

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact features the Trinity Engine, which OnePlus claims can help the device achieve realistic lighting effects by optimising the GPU and display. The device has a 1.5K 1-120Hz ProXDR display with a fourth generation LTPO panel which supports 2,160Hz PWM dimming and super high brightness of up to 4500nits. 

Highlights

  • OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact, teased at the OnePlus 12 launch event, has finally launched.
  • OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact will be available for purchase in India starting March 19th, 2024.
  • The device is priced at Rs 49,999 and users with OneCard can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000.

oneplus 12r genshin impact edition looks cool

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact, teased at the OnePlus 12 launch event, has finally launched. The smartphone was launched by OnePlus at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2024, and it will be available for the Indian market. The special thing about this phone is that it has a custom design, fully customised OS, a collectible gift box, and special enhancements.




The overall specs of the smartphone remain the same as the OnePlus 12R. The device is being marketed by OnePlus as the perfect mobile for gamers. Let's take a look at why it can suit gamers.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact, Why it Can Benefit Gamers?

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact features the Trinity Engine, which OnePlus claims can help the device achieve realistic lighting effects by optimising the GPU and display. The device has a 1.5K 1-120Hz ProXDR display with a fourth generation LTPO panel which supports 2,160Hz PWM dimming and super high brightness of up to 4500nits.

There's support for a 1000Hz touch response rate, helping gamers make quick moves. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact features 12 high-performance omnidirectional antennas, three of which are specifically designed for gaming. It features a large 5500mAh battery with support for 100W charging. The charging cable offered with the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact is designed to help gamers get the best experience with the phone.

OnePlus said that OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact can run at an avg of 59.4 fps for over an hour without generating a significant amount of heat. There's a new Cryo-velocity cooling system which will keep the device cooler for a longer duration.

There's 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The device comes with a lot of collectibles and a lot of exclusive feaures.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Price and Availability in India

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact will be available for purchase in India starting March 19th, 2024. The device is priced at Rs 49,999 and users with OneCard can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000 for their old devices.

