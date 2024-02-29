Sparkle Secures Right to Use Algar’s Fiber Optic Asset on Monet System



Telecom Italia's international services arm, Sparkle, has announced a partnership with Algar Telecom, the IT and telecom company of Brazil's Algar Group, to acquire the rights to use the Algar Telecom fiber optic asset on the Monet submarine cable system, connecting Brazil to the United States (US). Furthermore, Algar Telecom's current and long-term strategic objectives will be guaranteed through a service agreement, Sparkle said in an official release on Wednesday. With this agreement, Sparkle becomes Algar Telecom's long-term provider of international connectivity and IP transit.

Also Read: Sparkle Launches GreenMed Submarine Cable to Connect Italy to Balkans and Eastern Med









Monet submarine cable

The Monet submarine cable system spans 10,556 km, connecting Boca Raton, Florida, to both Fortaleza and Sao Paulo in Brazil. Under the agreement, Algar Telecom grants Sparkle the right to use its Monet fiber optic asset, transferring control and operation of the fiber capacity, as well as future investments and equipment management.

Enhanced Connectivity and Potential Markets

With this new partnership, Algar Telecom reportedly optimizes the utilization of its asset and gains potential access to Sparkle's global network and new relevant markets. Additionally, Sparkle highlighted that the two companies will share commercial insights and best practices.

Sparkle also emphasised that it gains full control over an additional fiber optic submarine asset, increasing capacity on the cable to speeds of up to 18 Tbps with current technologies.

Also Read: Sparkle Activates Terrestrial Section of BlueMed Cable Connecting Aqaba to Milan

Sparkle Expansion

Through Monet, Sparkle continues its expansion and strengthening of its American network, which now counts 56 Points of Presence across the US, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela, along with a comprehensive presence in Brazil and an open landing and connectivity hub in Panama.