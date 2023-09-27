Sparkle Activates Terrestrial Section of BlueMed Cable Connecting Aqaba to Milan

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Sparkle announces the activation of the terrestrial section of the BlueMed cable connecting Jordan to Sparkle's Mediterranean network. This enables high-speed internet connections and premium capacity solutions from Aqaba to Milan, enhancing connectivity in the Middle East.

Highlights

  • BlueMed cable extends Sparkle's Mediterranean backbone to Jordan.
  • Offers high-speed internet connections and premium capacity solutions.
  • Aqaba Digital Hub in Jordan strengthens its role as a digital gateway in the Middle East.

Follow Us

Sparkle Activates Terrestrial Section of BlueMed Cable Connecting Aqaba to Milan
Sparkle today announced the activation of the terrestrial section of the BlueMed cable, connecting Aqaba in Jordan to Sparkle's Mediterranean backbone, as well as direct service availability between Aqaba and Milan using BlueMed's new segments.

BlueMed Subsea System

BlueMed, a part of the Blue and Raman Submarine Cable Systems, is Sparkle's new cable that will connect Italy with France, Greece, and several countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, extending all the way to Aqaba in Jordan.




Also Read: Sparkle Starts Laying the BlueMed Subsea Cable in Genoa

BlueMed, with its four proprietary fibre pairs and a capacity of 25 Tbps per pair, is set to provide diverse and ultra-high-speed connectivity, increasing connectivity in the region.

Enhanced Connectivity

Sparkle stated, "With the activation of the Middle Eastern terrestrial section, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), carriers, telecom operators, content providers, enterprises and institutions can benefit from high-speed Internet connections and premium capacity solutions from Aqaba to Milan leveraging the two BlueMed segments already active and Sparkle's Mediterranean Backbone."

This activation of the terrestrial backbone from Aqaba follows the activation of the first section of BlueMed between Palermo, Genoa, and Milan, as reported by TelecomTalk in September.

Also Read: Sparkle Activates BlueMed Submarine Cable Linking Palermo With Genoa to Milan

Sparkle said this marks another step towards the completion of the BlueMed cable. By the end of 2023, the cable will see activations in Pomezia (Rome), Golfo Aranci (Sardinia), Bastia (Corsica), and Marseille. Additionally, in 2024, it will expand to other routes in the Mediterranean.

BlueMed lands in the carrier-neutral tier-3 data centre operated by Aqaba Digital Hub in Jordan, which has hosted Sparkle's Point of Presence (PoP) since 2019. The facility is already connected to Sparkle's international network and the Tier 1 global IP backbone, Seabone.

Also Read: Google Unveils Nuvem: Transatlantic Cable Linking Portugal, Bermuda, and US

The addition of BlueMed enhances internet connectivity in Jordan and neighbouring regions, solidifying Aqaba's position as a digital gateway in the Middle East.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

10 GB per day in whose dream !?

Breaking: Airtel Revises Rs 99 Unlimited Data Pack, Offers More…

avinashsuwal :

it is working in MPCG also

Vodafone Idea Brings Wi-Fi Calling to More Places

avinashsuwal :

now scammer got another chance to lure innocent's ? ? ?

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

I don't know why dislikes, but less than 10% of BSNL customers are aware enough or take efforts themselves to…

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

True.. This free installation by Airtel/Jio is something no one else able to compete with. Even BSNL don't provide free…

RailWire has an Amazing 50 Mbps Plan with 15 OTT…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments