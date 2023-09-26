Google Unveils Nuvem: Transatlantic Cable Linking Portugal, Bermuda, and US



Google has unveiled its latest digital infrastructure expansion with the "Nuvem" transatlantic subsea cable system. Named after the Portuguese word for "cloud," Nuvem will connect Portugal, Bermuda, and the United States. In an official release, Google said this new cable path will significantly enhance network resiliency across the Atlantic while catering to the growing demand for digital services.

Nuvem Cable

Nuvem subsea system is expected to add international route diversity, providing a critical backbone for global data transmission and improving the digital infrastructure for the continents and countries involved.

Bermuda's Role in the Digital Atlantic Hub

The official statement noted that Bermuda, a key player in this digital transformation, has undertaken significant efforts to attract investments in subsea cable infrastructure. The government has introduced legislation to create dedicated cable corridors and streamline permitting processes. Nuvem will not only be the first cable to land in this environment but also the first to connect Bermuda with Europe.

According to the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), "With around 95 percent of the world's communications being carried on submarine cable networks, Bermuda's role as an international data-transit switch will provide increased network resiliency and redundancy to countries on both sides of the Atlantic for decades to come."

Portugal's Subsea Cable Portfolio

As a hub for subsea cables, Portugal welcomes Nuvem as the latest addition to its growing subsea cable portfolio. Nuvem joins the portfolio alongside Equiano, a recently completed cable system that connects Portugal with Togo, Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa, and St. Helena.

US Landfall and Network Expansion

Google said on the US end, Nuvem is set to land in South Carolina, following the path of the previously launched Firmina cable. Firmina, which landed in South Carolina earlier this year, will ultimately connect with Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay, further expanding the global network footprint.

Nuvem's Impact and Timeline

Nuvem is expected to be ready for service in 2026 and will bring increased capacity, heightened reliability and reduced latency to Google users and Google Cloud customers worldwide.

Alongside projects like Firmina and Equiano, Nuvem will create important data corridors that connect North America, South America, Europe, and Africa.