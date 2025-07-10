Telecom Egypt and KareXpert Partner to Launch AI-Powered Digital Healthcare Platform



Telecom Egypt has announced a strategic partnership with Reliance Jio-backed KareXpert to launch a digital healthcare platform in Egypt. The collaboration integrates artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into a unified system designed to enhance hospital efficiency and patient care. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was recently signed during the Africa Health ExCon 2025 conference and exhibition, held in Cairo.

Also Read: Swiggy Instamart, Reliance Jio Partner for 10-Minute Delivery of Jio Phones









Transforming Healthcare with AI and Cloud

The platform includes a Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), Electronic Medical Records (EMR), and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), all hosted within Telecom Egypt's data centers. This integrated solution enables healthcare providers to streamline operations by consolidating clinical and administrative data into a single, real-time interface.

KareXpert's solutions integrate with existing systems within medical facilities and offer a unified digital payment path, simplifying billing procedures and accelerating revenue collection, while fully maintaining data privacy and complying with regulatory standards, according to an official release cited by a PTI report.

"This collaboration delivers a fully integrated Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), Electronic Medical Records (EMR), and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solution all securely hosted within Telecom Egypt's data centers," KareXpert said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The secure local hosting ensures sovereignty over health information, while the cloud infrastructure allows future scalability to incorporate AI and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

By leveraging AI and data analytics, the platform supports smarter decision-making and optimizes resource management across healthcare institutions. "By unifying clinical and administrative data, hospitals gain a comprehensive, real-time view of their operations, enabling smarter decision-making and enhanced efficiency. This partnership aligns with global best practices, driving innovation and transforming healthcare delivery in the region," the company said on the social platform.

Officials from both companies highlighted the initiative's role in driving innovation and elevating healthcare delivery in the Middle East.

Nidhi Jain, Founder and CEO of KareXpert, reportedly said: "Telecom Egypt will give us faster market access and quicker rollout. The platform will enable easy access to healthcare services to the citizens of Egypt with exceptional reliability."

Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, said: "We are transferring our technical expertise to the healthcare sector by offering hospitals a reliable, easy-to-deploy platform that protects patient data privacy and doubles operational efficiency, contributing to Egypt's 2030 vision for sustainable digital transformation."

Also Read: India a Super Important Market; Jio an Important Partner, Says AMD

Reliance Industries Shares Update

Reliance Industries' official X account (RIL_Updates) shared the development on July 9, saying, "Enabling digital healthcare systems. From India to the world. KareXpert, powered by Reliance Jio, is proud to support the digital transformation of Egypt's national health system in collaboration with Telecom Egypt.

With 15 million+ patients served and 500+ hospitals digitally empowered, KareXpert is advancing healthcare innovation and access across six countries and growing."

SEA-ME-WE-6 Subsea Cable Landings in Egypt

In infrastructure updates, earlier this month—on July 2—Telecom Egypt, along with SubCom, the global subsea data system supplier, announced the successful completion of the two landings of the Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 6 (SEA-ME-WE-6) subsea cable system in Egypt: one in Port Said on the Mediterranean coast and the other in Ras Ghareb on the Red Sea.

"Telecom Egypt facilitated the connection between the two coastal landing points by ensuring diverse and resilient terrestrial crossing routes were in place. With this, the SEA-ME-WE-6 subsea cable has completed its landing activities in Egypt," the official release said.

SEA-ME-WE-6 is the sixth edition of the SEA-ME-WE cable system family. The system connects Singapore (Tuas) to France (Marseille), crossing Egypt's territory terrestrially. SubCom serves as the contractor responsible for building the subsea cable system.

SEA-ME-WE-6 Subsea Cable System

Upon completion, the SEA-ME-WE-6 cable system will establish a strategic connection between Africa, Asia, and Europe through its 17 landing points. Spanning a distance of 21,700 km, the system's consortium comprises 16 major subsea cable providers, including Telecom Egypt, alongside BEYON B.S.C (Bahrain), Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC, Bharti Airtel Limited (India), China United Network Communications Group Company Limited, Dhiraagu (Maldives), Djibouti Telecom, Microsoft (United States), Mobily (Saudi Arabia), Orange (France), PCCW Global , Singtel (Singapore), Sri Lanka Telecom, Telekom Malaysia, Telin (Indonesia), and Trans World Associates (Pakistan).

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community, TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel or Telegram group Telecom Circle for updates and discussions.