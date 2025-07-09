Swiggy Instamart, Reliance Jio Partner for 10-Minute Delivery of Jio Phones



Swiggy’s quick commerce platform, Instamart, has partnered with Reliance Jio to deliver Jio mobile phones within 10 minutes across 95 cities in India. The collaboration aims to provide faster access to cheap mobile devices, particularly for first-time users and those seeking basic connectivity, according to Financial Express [1] and CNBC-TV18 [2] reports. "In a statement, the company said that it would deliver JioBharat V4 and JioPhone Prima 2 models," the first report said.

Airtel's Earlier Attempt Paused

Bharti Airtel was the first to leverage quick commerce services for 10-minute delivery of SIM cards; however, the service was put on hold following DoT scrutiny. Since the SIM delivery is already under scrutiny, we believe Jio has now partnered with Instamart to come up with the delivery of Jio phones. However, according to a recent report, Jio's 4G feature phones are seeing waning interest amid a preference for smartphones.

JioBharat V4

According to the reports, under this partnership, Instamart will deliver two models — the JioBharat V4 and JioPhone Prima 2. Priced at Rs 799, the JioBharat V4 is a 4G-enabled feature phone supporting UPI payments via JioPay, offering over 455 live TV channels, HD voice calling, and a 1,000 mAh battery. The device is positioned as an entry-level option for first-time users looking to get online at low cost.

JioPhone Prima 2

The JioPhone Prima 2, retailing at Rs 2,799, comes equipped with features including YouTube, Facebook, Google Voice Assistant, and JioTV. It runs on a Snapdragon processor with 512MB RAM and a 2,000 mAh battery, offering an upgraded experience for users at a budget price point.

Existing Jio and Swiggy Collaboration

Swiggy and Jio have an existing partnership through the Rs 1,028 Jio recharge pack, which includes an 84-day subscription to Swiggy One Lite. The bundle offers benefits worth Rs 600, such as 10 free home deliveries on food orders above Rs 149 and Instamart orders above Rs 199, no surge fees, and additional discounts of up to 30 percent at over 20,000 restaurants.

"However, mobile phones are among the most sought after product in this category. Analysts suggest that with internet penetration increasing and average incomes rising in the country, the demand for mobile phones is likely to go up. This offers quick commerce platforms a chance to improve their average order values and margins," the first report added.

Instamart Expands Product Mix

Instamart, launched in 2020, now operates in more than 125 cities and has previously offered instant delivery of smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, and Vivo. The inclusion of Jio's entry-level cheap phones broadens its product mix, according to the report.

