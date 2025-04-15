Bharti Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery

Reported by Srikapardhi

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the telecom industry, Airtel has partnered with Blinkit to deliver SIM cards to your doorstep in under 10 minutes.

Highlights

  • Available across 16 major Indian cities with more to follow.
  • Prepaid, postpaid, and mobile number portability (MNP) options available.
  • Rs 49 convenience fee for fast-track delivery.

Bharti Airtel has partnered with quick commerce platform Blinkit to offer doorstep delivery of SIM cards within 10 minutes. The service, which the company describes as a "first-of-its-kind by a telco," is currently live across 16 cities, with plans for phased expansion to additional locations.

Online Ordering and Instant Activation

Under this collaboration, customers can order an Airtel SIM card—prepaid, postpaid, or via mobile number portability (MNP)—through an online link and have it delivered in under 10 minutes for a nominal convenience fee of Rs 49. The activation process is Aadhaar-based and can be completed online via a guided video and digital KYC authentication, Airtel announced on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Cities Covered in the Initial Phase

The cities covered in the initial phase include major urban centres such as Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Airtel and Blinkit on the New Initiative

Commenting on the partnership, Bharti Airtel's CEO – Connected Homes and Director of Marketing said, "Simplifying customer lives is central to everything we do at Airtel. Today we are thrilled to partner with Blinkit for 10-minute SIM card delivery to customers' homes across 16 cities and in due course of time we plan to expand this partnership to additional cities."

Founder and CEO of Blinkit added, "Blinkit takes care of the delivery, while Airtel makes it easy for customers to complete self-KYC, activate their SIM, and choose between prepaid or postpaid plans. Customers can also opt for number portability, all at their convenience."

Customers must activate their SIMs within 15 days of delivery to ensure continuity. Assistance is available via the Airtel Thanks app, while new users can contact customer support at 9810012345.

A Step Forward in Telecom Digitisation

This initiative marks a significant step in telecom service digitisation and last-mile convenience, bringing a traditionally offline process into the quick-commerce domain.

