Vivo T4 5G to Launch in India on April 22, 2025

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, will soon launch a new phone for India. This phone is called Vivo T4 5G and it will pack a huge battery inside. It will be the largest battery in this price segment. The launch date has been confirmed for April 22, 2025, which is next week. The Vivo T4 5G is expected to pack several upgrades over its predecessor - Vivo T3 5G. The device will go on sale in India via several platforms including the official website of Vivo, Flipkart, and more. Let's take a look at what's known about the device.









Vivo T4 5G: India's Biggest Ever Battery on a Phone

Vivo T4 5G will pack a 7300mAh battery for the users, suggest some online reports. The phone is expected to feature support for 90W fast-charging. This large battery has not been packed into any phone until now. The Vivo T4 5G is likely going to arrive with a 6.61-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Vivo T4 5G is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor at the rear with support for OIS and a 2MP secondary sensor along with a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies. The device will run on Android 15 based FunctouchOS 15 out of the box (very likely). As for the price expectations, the Vivo T4 5G will fit in the affordable range.

Some reports online suggest that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000. For some context, in the same T4 series, Vivo had launched the Vivo T4x in India last month. The Vivo T4x had debuted for Rs 13,999 in the country.