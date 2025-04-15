Vivo T4 5G to Launch in India on April 22, 2025

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vivo T4 5G will pack a 7300mAh battery for the users, suggest some online reports. The phone is expected to feature support for 90W fast-charging. This large battery has not been packed into any phone until now.

Highlights

  • Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, will soon launch a new phone for India.
  • This phone is called Vivo T4 5G and it will pack a huge battery inside.
  • It will be the largest battery in this price segment.

Follow Us

vivo t4 5g india launch confirmed date

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, will soon launch a new phone for India. This phone is called Vivo T4 5G and it will pack a huge battery inside. It will be the largest battery in this price segment. The launch date has been confirmed for April 22, 2025, which is next week. The Vivo T4 5G is expected to pack several upgrades over its predecessor - Vivo T3 5G. The device will go on sale in India via several platforms including the official website of Vivo, Flipkart, and more. Let's take a look at what's known about the device.




Read More - Moto Book 60, Moto Pad 60 Pro India Launch on April 17, 2025

Vivo T4 5G: India's Biggest Ever Battery on a Phone

Vivo T4 5G will pack a 7300mAh battery for the users, suggest some online reports. The phone is expected to feature support for 90W fast-charging. This large battery has not been packed into any phone until now. The Vivo T4 5G is likely going to arrive with a 6.61-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Read More - Vivo V50e Comes to India with Huge Battery: Check Price and Specs

In the camera department, the Vivo T4 5G is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor at the rear with support for OIS and a 2MP secondary sensor along with a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies. The device will run on Android 15 based FunctouchOS 15 out of the box (very likely). As for the price expectations, the Vivo T4 5G will fit in the affordable range.

Some reports online suggest that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000. For some context, in the same T4 series, Vivo had launched the Vivo T4x in India last month. The Vivo T4x had debuted for Rs 13,999 in the country.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

It's government plan for Karanataka circle right?

Vodafone Idea 5G Postpaid Plans for Business Start at Just…

TheAndroidFreak :

If Jio is asking 699 for unlimited 4G, why can't Vi ask 499? We are talking about unlimited data on…

Vodafone Idea: Who Owns How Much Stake in the Company…

Shivraj Roy :

Wow

Vodafone Idea 5G Postpaid Plans for Business Start at Just…

Faraz :

Before 5G it was good, now unlimited 5G at 349, Vi unlimited 4G should not cost more than that.

Vodafone Idea: Who Owns How Much Stake in the Company…

Rohit Kumar :

Kuch jyada news nahi aa raha h aajkal VI ka.. Ye marne se pehle tadap raha h kya ya fir…

Vodafone Idea Claims 5G Is Used by 70 Percent of…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments