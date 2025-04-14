Moto Book 60, Moto Pad 60 Pro India Launch on April 17, 2025

The upcoming week is going to be a very big one for Motorola and its fans in India. While the company has been launching some pretty cool phones in India in the recent past, now it is gearing up to target another segment. Motorola is going to launch a laptop as well as a new tablet in India. The laptop will be called Moto Book 60 while the tablet is called Moto Pad 60 Pro. The launch has been confirmed by the company for April 17, 2025. Like always, Motorola has partnered with Flipkart to sell its products online in the country at the time of launch.









Read More - POCO Teases Launch of F7 Ultra in India

Moto Book 60, Moto Pad 60 Pro India Details

Moto Pad 60 Pro will launch in India soon and it will come with Motopen Pro included in the box. The Moto Pad 60 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC and feature a 12.7-inch display with support for 3K resolution display and 144Hz refresh rate. There will be quad speakers too powered by JBL and Dolby Atmos. The tablet will also come with AI (artificial intelligence) features support.

Read More - Vivo V50e Comes to India with Huge Battery: Check Price and Specs

We will share more details about the tablet once it launches in India. Coming to the Moto Book 60, the new laptop from Motorola will feature a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with support for 500nits of peak brightness. It will pack a 60Wh battery with support for 65W fast-charger. There will be support for smart features such as Smart Clipboard, File Transfer, and Smart Connect.

For more pricing and specifications details, you will have to wait till the launch day. The launch will take place on April 17, which is Thursday, later this week. The pricing will be key for these products for their success in India.