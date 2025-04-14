POCO Teases Launch of F7 Ultra in India

POCO F7 Ultra could soon launch in India. It has already launched in some international markets alongside POCO F7 Pro. The company is not expected to bring the POCO F7 Pro in India, at least for now. However, the POCO F7 is expected to come soon, as the device has already been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). A device that lists on BIS is mostly likely to launch soon in the country. The POCO F7 Ultra has not been listed on BIS, just for clarity. However, the company has teased that it can launch the device in India









POCO India chief, Himanshu Tandon, shared an image on X where he is standing in front of the banner of POCO F7 Ultra. Himanshu asked his followers on X whether they should bring the POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra to India. The company could be planning to bring the F7 Ultra to India, especially when it has already launched it in several international markets.

The POCO F7 Ultra, if it makes its way to the Indian market, will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with a 5300mAh battery and 120W fast-charging. The device could feature a 6.67-inch 120Hz WQHD+ AMOLED display. It will likely run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 out of the box. As for the camera on the device, it could feature a triple-camera setup at the rear headlined by a 50MP sensor and a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.

In the United States (US), POCO F7 Ultra launched for $599, which translates into Rs 51,000 roughly for the 12GB+256GB variant. This is a decent price for the US, and would also be a competitive price for the Indian market.