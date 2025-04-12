Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Confirmed

Motorola is soon going to launch a new smartphone in India. For the unaware, it recently launched the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion in India. Now, the company is all set to bring the Edge 60 Stylus as well. The launch date has been confirmed by Motorola. Further, through the official listing, we now know the colour options of the device and its look as well. The device will come with a stylush in-built, which will be a first for this price segment. Let'st take a look at the details which are confirmed.




Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Launch Date in India

Motorola will launch the Edge 60 Stylus in India on April 15, 2025. This will be Tuesday of next week. The launch will take place at 12 PM. Through the poster, we can identify that the device will go on sale in India via Flipkart. This is standard of Motorola. The company has had a long-standing partnership with Flipkart to sell its devices in online in India.

According to some leaks online, it is expected that the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will come in India with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage priced at Rs 22,999. Other rumours online suggest the phone will come with a 1.5K 2.5D pOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. There will also be support for 3000nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top with Aqua Touch support.

Moto Edge 60 Stylus is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The phone will also come with storage expansion availability up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device will likely come with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a dedicated 3 in 1 light sensor. For selfies, there's likely going to be a 32MP sensor at the front.

In the battery department, the device is likely going to feature a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast-charging support.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

