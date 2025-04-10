Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Realme has just launched two new phones in India - Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 80x 5G. Both the phones are affordable devices and targetted at mass premium phone users. Both phones are powered by chips from MediaTek. The phones have a large battery for an elongated performance. Let's take a look at their price and specifications in detail.









Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Price in India

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G has three variants in India:

8GB+128GB for Rs 19,999

8GB+256GB for Rs 21,499

12GB+256GB for Rs 23,499

This phone will be available in two colours - Speed Silver and Racing Green.

Realme Narzo 80x 5G has two variants in India:

6GB+128GB for Rs 13,999

8GB+128GB for Rs 14,999

The phone will also come in two colours - Sunlit Gold Shades and Deep Ocean. These phones will go on sale from Amazon India and Realme India website.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Specifications in India

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G comes with a 6.77-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 800nits peak brightness level, and more. The good thing is that 3840Hz PWM dimming is also supported in this device. This device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC coupled with up to 12G of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device will run on Realme UI 6 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G comes with a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support and 2MP secondary unit. There's a 16MP sensor at the front with EIS for selfies and video calls. The device packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging.

Realme Narzo 80x 5G comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ flat LCD screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 690nits high brightness level. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The Realme Narzo 80x 5G comes with a 50MP rear sensor and an 8MP selfie sensor. The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.