oneplus 13t will come in 3 colours

OnePlus 13T will come to the market in three different colour options. This is the same strategy as what OnePlus did with the OnePlus 13. The OnePlus 13T is all set to launch in April 2025. The company is yet to announce an exact date for the launch. A company official has now teased that the OnePlus 13T will come in three different colours. OnePlus president Louis Lee shared on social media that the OenPlus 13T will feature three different colours, but he didn't specify the colours. Let's take a look at the details of the launch event.









OnePlus 13T: What Do We Know

OnePlus 13T will come in a very special colour option, confirmed Lee. More announcements should follow in the coming days. The official renders of the phone should arrive soon online as the launch is pretty close. OnePlus 13 came in three colours - Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R arrived in two colours - Nebula Noir Shades, and Astral Trail. It is yet to be seen whether the OnePlus 13T will make it to the Indian market.

For now, the OnePlus 13T is expected to be a China launch only. It will be more compact in size compared to the OnePlus 13. The OnePlus 13T is expected to come with a 6.3-inch OLED display panel and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The device will likely ship with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. It is also expected to feature a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP sensor and a telephoto shooter. The device could be backed by a 6200mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.

For more details around the launch, stay tuned.