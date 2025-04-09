

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, has published a white paper titled "Efficient, Effective, and Sustainable: The Impact of Smart Energy Management for Organisations," spotlighting its advanced Smart Energy Management solutions powered by AI and IoT. Airtel IoT's Smart Energy Management solutions leverage AI and IoT-powered insights to monitor and optimize energy consumption in real-time, helping enterprises accurately forecast future energy demands and implement cost-effective strategies with ease, according to Sharat Sinha, Director and CEO of Airtel Business.

Smart Energy Management

In a recent interaction with Energetica India, Sinha highlighted how the new platform enables enterprises to optimize energy usage in real-time, forecast future needs, and implement targeted cost-saving measures.

These solutions are designed to help businesses cut energy costs by up to 15 percent, reduce maintenance expenses by 20 percent, and improve productivity by 11 percent, Sinha reportedly explained. With real-time monitoring and AI-powered analytics, enterprises gain deeper insights into their energy consumption patterns, leading to smarter, data-driven decision-making.

Enabling Regulatory Compliance

Built on Airtel's robust 4G and cloud infrastructure, the IoT solutions offer high levels of integration, scalability, and cybersecurity—critical for today's digitally driven enterprises. Beyond cost and efficiency gains, the system also supports centralized ESG tracking, aiding organizations in streamlining regulatory compliance and accelerating decarbonization initiatives.

The platform also simplifies adherence to frameworks such as SEBI's Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) by automating data collection and generating audit-ready ESG reports. This reduces compliance risk and enhances reporting accuracy and speed.

Tackling Energy Price Volatility

Addressing the volatility of global energy prices driven by geopolitical and economic factors, Airtel's solution provides enterprises with tools to conduct real-time energy audits, implement demand response strategies, and integrate renewable sources such as solar and wind. These capabilities help mitigate market risks, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and ensure greater energy security, the CEO of Airtel Business noted.

AI-driven Virtual Power Plants

Sinha also underscored the growing role of AI-driven Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) in modern energy management. VPPs aggregate distributed energy sources such as solar, wind, and battery storage using AI to dynamically balance supply and demand. This not only enhances grid stability but also minimizes energy waste, he reportedly said.

Compared to conventional energy conservation methods, Airtel's AI-powered models offer predictive, automated, and scalable approaches to managing energy—optimizing everything from HVAC systems to industrial equipment in real time.

"Unlike manual processes, AI systems automate energy-saving strategies by dynamically adjusting HVAC, lighting, and equipment operations in real time for maximum efficiency," he said, as per the report. "Additionally, AI seamlessly integrates with IoT and cloud technologies, enabling businesses to make informed, data-driven decisions that optimize energy use, enhance cost savings, and drive sustainability initiatives."

"By leveraging modern technologies such as IoT, AI, and cloud analytics, Airtel’s platform ensures efficient use of renewable energy, reducing dependence on traditional grid power, cutting costs, and lowering carbon footprints. Predictive analytics and smart tools further optimize clean energy usage by dynamically adjusting consumption based on availability, minimizing wastage, and maximizing the benefits of renewable energy," he reportedly added.

Future-Ready for Sustainability

As regulatory and sustainability landscape evolves, Airtel Business aims to equip enterprises with future-ready tools that not only ensure compliance and cost-efficiency but also contribute meaningfully to national and global climate goals.