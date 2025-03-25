Airtel Business and Fortis Healthcare Launch Smart Clinics Solution Powered by 5G



Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, has joined hands with Fortis Healthcare to launch the 'Smart Clinics' solution, powered by Airtel 5G connectivity. This solution enables healthcare experts to reach more patients across urban and rural areas while reducing travel time.

Smart Clinics to Transform Telemedicine

According to the companies, these clinics enhance telemedicine with real-time consultations, connected medical devices, advanced point-of-care diagnostics, live health tracking, and secure record management—ensuring better care and a smoother patient experience.

Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD of Fortis Healthcare, along with the leadership team, joined Airtel Business's Director and CEO, Sharat Sinha, at the Airtel Center to mark the milestone. The companies stated that this collaboration is set to transform healthcare, with Airtel Business positioned to drive this vision forward.

"This initiative is set to help members of the Airtel family take better care of their health," Fortis Healthcare said.

Airtel Business Steps Up Investments

"Airtel Business delivered stable performance but continues to remain challenged. We are in the middle of comprehensive re-tooling of our Airtel Business portfolio by stepping-up investments in digital services across Cloud, Security and IoT while shedding very low margin commodity voice and wholesale business. This is likely to impact the top line of this business in the coming quarters but will have an insignificant impact on the margins," said Gopal Vittal, Vice-Chairman and MD, in the Q3 FY25 results statement.