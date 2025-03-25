OnePlus 13T Expected to Launch in April 2025 with 6200mAh Battery

OnePlus 13T is expected to launch soon. OnePlus has not launched a "T" branded smartphone since OnePlus 10T 5G. Now, OnePlus 13T 5G is soon going to be a reality. Many online have also called this phone the OnePlus 13 mini. OnePlus 13T's expected specifications have also surfaced online. Digital Chat Station (DCS), a popular online tipster has said that OnePlus 13T will come with a 6.3-inch small screen and a flagship battery of 6200mAh capacity. OnePlus 13 on the other hand has a large 6.82-inch display.









Along with this, OnePlus 13T is expected to support 80W fast-charging. The device is likely to support 1.5K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. For security, the device is expected to feature an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 13T Camera Setup Expected

OnePlus 13T 5G is expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. There are possibilities that the device could instead come with a triple-camera setup at the rear too. At this point, OnePlus has not teased anything official about the phone.

OnePlus 13T is expected to go official in April 2025. Intially, the device is likely to launch only for the China market, and will later make it to the global stage.