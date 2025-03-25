OnePlus 13T Expected to Launch in April 2025 with 6200mAh Battery

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OnePlus 13T is expected to support 80W fast-charging. The device is likely to support 1.5K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. For security, the device is expected to feature an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. 

Highlights

  • OnePlus 13T is expected to launch soon.
  • OnePlus has not launched a T branded smartphone since OnePlus 10T 5G.
  • OnePlus 13T 5G is soon going to be a reality.

Follow Us

oneplus 13t expected to launch in april

OnePlus 13T is expected to launch soon. OnePlus has not launched a "T" branded smartphone since OnePlus 10T 5G. Now, OnePlus 13T 5G is soon going to be a reality. Many online have also called this phone the OnePlus 13 mini. OnePlus 13T's expected specifications have also surfaced online. Digital Chat Station (DCS), a popular online tipster has said that OnePlus 13T will come with a 6.3-inch small screen and a flagship battery of 6200mAh capacity. OnePlus 13 on the other hand has a large 6.82-inch display.




Read More - Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Launches in India: Price and Specs

Along with this, OnePlus 13T is expected to support 80W fast-charging. The device is likely to support 1.5K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. For security, the device is expected to feature an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 13T Camera Setup Expected

OnePlus 13T 5G is expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. There are possibilities that the device could instead come with a triple-camera setup at the rear too. At this point, OnePlus has not teased anything official about the phone.

Read More - iQOO Z10 is Launching in India with the BIGGEST Battery Ever

OnePlus 13T is expected to go official in April 2025. Intially, the device is likely to launch only for the China market, and will later make it to the global stage.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : M56 with Exynos 1580 has gone live on Samsung India website. It remains to be seen 5000…

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

TheAndroidFreak :

That doesn't work your way. Revenue based they have identified some spots and they are installing 1L sites according to…

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

TheAndroidFreak :

Now, not buying that lol. Fixed OnePlus Nord 4.

Airtel FWA, Jio Focus on AI, FWA and 6G, Vodafone…

TheAndroidFreak :

So basically he has only 2CA.

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

Rahul Yadav :

I don't understand if they didn't have proper 4g Network in your location why they shutdown 3G. Here at my…

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments