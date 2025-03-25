Lava Shark Launched in India: Price and Specs

Lava, an Indian smartphone and technology brand has launched a new phone called Lava Shark in India. This is company's yet another entry-level phone for the users. It has launched in under Rs 7,000. The company's also focused on offering a huge battery and a huge display at this price range. The design of the phone is very much like an iPhone Pro Max device. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









Lava Shark Price in India

Lava Shark has launched in India for Rs 6,999. It will be available in Stealth Black and Titanium Gold colour options. Interested users can purchase the phone from retail outlets across the country. The brand is offering a 1 year warranty and a free service at home benefit for added convenience of the customers. Now let's look at the specifications.

Lava Shark Specifications in India

Lava Shark has launched in India with a 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. For more security, users get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor with the phone. It comes with IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T606 octa-core processor. There's 4GB of RAM which could be expanded by another 4GB via virtual RAM technology. There's up to 64GB of internal storage, which could again be expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

The smartphone will run on Android 14 out of the box. There's a 5000mAh battery inside the phone with support for 18W fast-charging. For camera, there's a 50MP AI rear camera and an 8MP front camera.