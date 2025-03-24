Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Launches in India: Price and Specs

Samsung, a global technology giant, has launched the Galaxy A26 5G in India. This is an affordable smartphone in the A series lineup and will bring the A series for the massess. The Galaxy A26 5G actually features and older Exynos chip which was also integrated in the Galaxy A35 5G (launched in 2023). Samsung likely went for this older SoC (System on a Chip) to lower the cost of making the phone. Now, the A26 5G is available in India with Gorilla Glass Victus+ on top of the display. Here's the price and specifications of the Galaxy A26 5G.









Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G has launched in India in multiple variants. The base variant comes with 8GB+128GB for Rs 24,999 and the higher memory variant comes with 8GB+256GB for Rs 27,999. The device is available in India in multiple colour options - Mint, Awesome Black, Peach, and White. You can get the phone through Flipkart, Samsung, and official offline stores of the company. The device can be purchased through an instant discount of Rs 2,000 via HDFC Bank and SBI Credit Cards.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The display can support a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ is on top for protection. The device features a Waterdrop Style Infinity U-notch which comes with a 13MP front sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G is powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be increased up to 2TB with a microSD card. There's a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. At the rear, there's a triple-camera setup headlined by a 50MP main sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box.

There is support for Samsung's AI features as well. The device features support for NFC, fingerprint scanner, and more.