OPPO F29 5G, OPPO F29 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

OPPO has launched two new smartphones for the Indian market - OPPO F29 and OPPO F29 Pro 5G. Both these devices are now available for users to pre-order in India. The OPPO F29 series is durable, meaning it come with IP69 certification and also supports Link-boost technology which enhances network coverage by 300% for the phone. Here's the price and specifications for the OPPO F29 series in India.









Read More - Google Pixel 9a: Battery Beast or a Camera Expert

OPPO F29 Pro 5G, OPPO F29 5G Price in India

The OPPO F29 Pro 5G and OPPO F29 5G price is as follows:

OPPO F29 Pro 5G - Rs 27,999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB, Rs 31,999 for 12GB+256GB. It is available in two colours - Marble White and Granite Black. OPPO F29 5G - Rs 23,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 25,999 for 8GB+256GB. It is available in two colours - Solid Purple and Glacier Blue.

These devices will ship from March 27, 2025. Users can pre-order them in India right away as there are bank discounts as well.

Read More - Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

OPPO F29 Pro 5G, OPPO F29 5G Specifications in India

The OPPO F29 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness support of 1200nits. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

F29 Pro 5G has a 50MP wide-angle primary camera at the rear with a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front. There's a 6000mAh battery inside the phone with support for 80W fast-charging.

The OPPO F29 5G comes with a 6.7-inch display as well and has has the same kind of brightness and refresh rate support as the OPPO F29 Pro 5G. This device has a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on top. There's a 50MP primary sensor at the rear with a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 16MP sensor. This device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This phone has a 6500mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging.

Both devices have 4x4 MIMO support for the following bands - B3, B40, and B39.