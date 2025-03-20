OPPO F29 5G, OPPO F29 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

The OPPO F29 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness support of 1200nits. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top.

Highlights

  • OPPO has launched two new smartphones for the Indian market - OPPO F29 and OPPO F29 Pro 5G.
  • Both these devices are now available for users to pre-order in India.
  • The OPPO F29 series is durable, meaning it come with IP69 certification and also supports Link-boost technology which enhances network coverage by 300% for the phone.

OPPO has launched two new smartphones for the Indian market - OPPO F29 and OPPO F29 Pro 5G. Both these devices are now available for users to pre-order in India. The OPPO F29 series is durable, meaning it come with IP69 certification and also supports Link-boost technology which enhances network coverage by 300% for the phone. Here's the price and specifications for the OPPO F29 series in India.




OPPO F29 Pro 5G, OPPO F29 5G Price in India

The OPPO F29 Pro 5G and OPPO F29 5G price is as follows:

  1. OPPO F29 Pro 5G - Rs 27,999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB, Rs 31,999 for 12GB+256GB. It is available in two colours - Marble White and Granite Black.
  2. OPPO F29 5G - Rs 23,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 25,999 for 8GB+256GB. It is available in two colours - Solid Purple and Glacier Blue.

These devices will ship from March 27, 2025. Users can pre-order them in India right away as there are bank discounts as well.

OPPO F29 Pro 5G, OPPO F29 5G Specifications in India

The OPPO F29 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness support of 1200nits. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

F29 Pro 5G has a 50MP wide-angle primary camera at the rear with a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front. There's a 6000mAh battery inside the phone with support for 80W fast-charging.

The OPPO F29 5G comes with a 6.7-inch display as well and has has the same kind of brightness and refresh rate support as the OPPO F29 Pro 5G. This device has a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on top. There's a 50MP primary sensor at the rear with a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 16MP sensor. This device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This phone has a 6500mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging.

Both devices have 4x4 MIMO support for the following bands - B3, B40, and B39.

