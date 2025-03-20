Google Pixel 9a: Battery Beast or a Camera Expert

Google has finally launched a new Pixel 9a. Now, it is one of the best looking 'a' series device from Google. The 'a' phones from Google are actually slightly trimmed down versions of the more powerful flagships from the previous year. Thus, the 'a' devices come at a lower price point. However, despite being more affordable than the flagships, the 'a' series from Google is always a premium category phone if you look at the price in India. The Pixel 9a is actually competing with the iQOO 13, the OnePlus 13R, the iPhone 15, and more. So what's new with the Pixel 9a? Is it a battery beast or a camera expert? Let's find out.









Google Pixel 9a Price in India

These are the colour options for the Pixel 9a - Peony, Iris, Porcelain and Obsidian. There are only two memory variants of the phone, priced at:

Rs 49,999 - 8GB+128GB

Rs 56,999 - 8GB+256GB

Google Pixel 9a Specifications in India

Google Pixel 9a comes with a larger battery than all the devices in the Pixel 9 series. There's a 5100mAh battery in the Pixel 9a whereas the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro feature a 4700mAh battery. This is why, Pixel 9a is claimed to deliver up to six hours more battery than the regular Pixel 9 devices. There's a 6.3-inch Actua display with the same resolution as the Pixel 9. In display, actually, there's no difference between Pixel 9 and Pixel 9a except for the fact that Pixel 9a has a Gorilla Glass 3 cover glass while the Pixel 9 has Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Pixel 9a is powered by the Tensor G4 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There's Titan M2 security co-processor. In the camera department, there's a dual-rear camera system with a primary 48MP wide angle sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There's support for super res zoom up to 8x and optical quality up to 1x. For selfies, there's a 13MP sensor at the front.

There are many photograhy modes such as Astrophotography, Night Sight, and more. Of course, you get the best of Google AI (artificial intelligence) features with this phone. The device runs on Android 15 out of the box, while the Pixel 9 actually ran on Android 14 out of the box.