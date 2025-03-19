Apple to Bring Second-Gen 5G Modems in iPhone 18 Pro: Report

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, recently brough its C1 5G modem with the iPhone 16e. This chip was years into making. Now, reports online suggest that Apple will bring the second-generation 5G modem with the iPhone 18 Pro. This means that the iPhone 17 series could feature the same 5G modem that's in the iPhone 16e. Currently, for the flagship iPhones including the iPhone 16 series Pro models, Apple uses the modem from Qualcomm. Now Apple has transitioned into its own 5G modem, and in the future, the company will likely deliver better and faster and in fact, more efficient modems with the flagship iPhones.









The iPhone 18 series will be launched in September 2026 (most likely, given the trend of the launches Apple has followed). The iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to feature the second generation 5G modem from Apple. This was shared by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. The iPhone 17 Air, expected to launch later this year is also likely going to feature the C1 modem from Apple which you have already seen in the iPhone 16e. Apple's going to use this modem for its tablets too in the future.