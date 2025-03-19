Apple to Bring Second-Gen 5G Modems in iPhone 18 Pro: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The iPhone 18 series will be launched in September 2026 (most likely, given the trend of the launches Apple has followed). The iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to feature the second generation 5G modem from Apple.

Highlights

  • Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, recently brough its C1 5G modem with the iPhone 16e.
  • This chip was years into making.
  • Apple will bring the second-generation 5G modem with the iPhone 18 Pro.

Follow Us

apple to bring second gen 5g modems

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, recently brough its C1 5G modem with the iPhone 16e. This chip was years into making. Now, reports online suggest that Apple will bring the second-generation 5G modem with the iPhone 18 Pro. This means that the iPhone 17 series could feature the same 5G modem that's in the iPhone 16e. Currently, for the flagship iPhones including the iPhone 16 series Pro models, Apple uses the modem from Qualcomm. Now Apple has transitioned into its own 5G modem, and in the future, the company will likely deliver better and faster and in fact, more efficient modems with the flagship iPhones.




Read More - OPPO F29 Pro 5G, OPPO F29 Details Revealed Ahead of Launch

The iPhone 18 series will be launched in September 2026 (most likely, given the trend of the launches Apple has followed). The iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to feature the second generation 5G modem from Apple. This was shared by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. The iPhone 17 Air, expected to launch later this year is also likely going to feature the C1 modem from Apple which you have already seen in the iPhone 16e. Apple's going to use this modem for its tablets too in the future.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Arjun :

Bro aapki shop h kya smartphones ki?

Vodafone Idea CTO Claims AI-Driven 5G Gives Edge Over Rivals,…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Redmi Turbo 4 Pro on left. Exact same design as that of Poco X7 Pro.

Vodafone Idea Goes Live With Dedicated 5G Page and Unlimited…

TheAndroidFreak :

A56 seems good option this time, but Samsung itself dropped the price of S24 FE to 36000, which makes it…

Samsung Announces One UI 7 Rollout, Date and Details Here

TheAndroidFreak :

I am happy with 100-150Mbps speeds on Vi 4G+. No need of 5G. Thinking of recharging annually.

Samsung Announces One UI 7 Rollout, Date and Details Here

TheAndroidFreak :

Lol

Samsung Announces One UI 7 Rollout, Date and Details Here

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments