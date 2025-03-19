L&T Technology Services Unveils AI-Powered Railway Track Inspection Solution TrackEi



Engineering and Technology services company L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) has launched TrackEi, an AI-powered railway track inspection solution designed to enhance rail safety and predictive maintenance. Built on the Nvidia Jetson platform, TrackEi enables real-time defect detection, helping rail operators minimise downtime and prevent accidents.

Also Read: AI: Google Health AI Updates, xAI Acquires GenAI Video Startup, Mistral Releases Small AI Model









TrackEi Enhances Rail Safety

TrackEi automates high-speed track inspections at over 60 miles per hour, leveraging high-resolution cameras and laser profiling to detect issues such as broken rails, cracks, and misalignments. By integrating deep learning algorithms powered by Nvidia accelerated computing, LTTS says TrackEi continuously improves detection accuracy while reducing reliance on manual inspections.

Key Features:

Real-Time Defect Detection – AI-driven algorithms analyse video feeds and sensor data in milliseconds, enabling immediate alerts for anomalies.

– AI-driven algorithms analyse video feeds and sensor data in milliseconds, enabling immediate alerts for anomalies. Predictive Maintenance – By aggregating inspection data over time, TrackEi helps maintenance-of-way (MoW) teams and operators intelligently predict when and where maintenance is needed, minimising downtime.

– By aggregating inspection data over time, TrackEi helps maintenance-of-way (MoW) teams and operators intelligently predict when and where maintenance is needed, minimising downtime. Edge-Based Architecture – Processes vast image data on-site at the network edge, reducing cloud dependency.

– Processes vast image data on-site at the network edge, reducing cloud dependency. Seamless Integration – The system can be retrofitted onto existing rolling stock, locomotives, or inspection vehicles and easily integrated into standard railway management systems, enabling faster adoption and return on investment.

– The system can be retrofitted onto existing rolling stock, locomotives, or inspection vehicles and easily integrated into standard railway management systems, enabling faster adoption and return on investment. Enhanced Safety and Sustainability – By detecting defects early and optimising maintenance schedules, TrackEi contributes to safer journeys, reduced fuel consumption, and lower emissions.

Also Read: Oracle UK Investment, ServiceNow AI Agents, Google AI Chip, Tech Mahindra–Google Cloud Partnership

Deep Collaboration with Nvidia

"At LTTS, we are redefining railway safety by combining AI, machine vision, and edge computing to create an intelligent, scalable inspection solution," said Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President - Mobility and Tech at L&T Technology Services. "With TrackEi running on the powerful Nvidia Jetson platform, rail operators can detect defects with unparalleled accuracy while optimising maintenance schedules and reducing downtime."

LTTS says the launch of TrackEi builds on its deep collaboration with Nvidia, which recently included the unveiling of an AI Experience Zone at LTTS.

Industry Validation

Currently undergoing testing at MxV Rail in Pueblo, Colorado, TrackEi is being evaluated under the supervision of Anish Poudel, Scientist (Research and Innovation) and his research team. The system has also undergone initial trials with Class I Railroad customers in various variants.

Also Read: AI: Google Gemma 3, Palantir to Work With Archer, Qualcomm, and Anthropic-CommBank Partnership

The launch follows LTTS's recognition as a winner of the Etihad Rail Innovation Award for its "Innovative Way to Detect Visible Rail Defects in Real-Time." TrackEi will be showcased at the Nvidia GTC 2025 AI Conference, the company said on March 19.