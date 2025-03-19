L&T Technology Services Unveils AI-Powered Railway Track Inspection Solution TrackEi

Reported by Kripa B 0

TrackEi leverages Nvidia Jetson AI to enhance railway track inspections with real-time defect detection and predictive maintenance.

Highlights

  • AI-powered real-time defect detection for railway tracks.
  • Automates high-speed inspections at over 60 mph.
  • Seamless integration with existing railway management systems.

Follow Us

L&T Technology Services Unveils AI-Powered Railway Track Inspection Solution TrackEi
Engineering and Technology services company L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) has launched TrackEi, an AI-powered railway track inspection solution designed to enhance rail safety and predictive maintenance. Built on the Nvidia Jetson platform, TrackEi enables real-time defect detection, helping rail operators minimise downtime and prevent accidents.

Also Read: AI: Google Health AI Updates, xAI Acquires GenAI Video Startup, Mistral Releases Small AI Model




TrackEi Enhances Rail Safety

TrackEi automates high-speed track inspections at over 60 miles per hour, leveraging high-resolution cameras and laser profiling to detect issues such as broken rails, cracks, and misalignments. By integrating deep learning algorithms powered by Nvidia accelerated computing, LTTS says TrackEi continuously improves detection accuracy while reducing reliance on manual inspections.

Key Features:

  • Real-Time Defect Detection – AI-driven algorithms analyse video feeds and sensor data in milliseconds, enabling immediate alerts for anomalies.
  • Predictive Maintenance – By aggregating inspection data over time, TrackEi helps maintenance-of-way (MoW) teams and operators intelligently predict when and where maintenance is needed, minimising downtime.
  • Edge-Based Architecture – Processes vast image data on-site at the network edge, reducing cloud dependency.
  • Seamless Integration – The system can be retrofitted onto existing rolling stock, locomotives, or inspection vehicles and easily integrated into standard railway management systems, enabling faster adoption and return on investment.
  • Enhanced Safety and Sustainability – By detecting defects early and optimising maintenance schedules, TrackEi contributes to safer journeys, reduced fuel consumption, and lower emissions.

Also Read: Oracle UK Investment, ServiceNow AI Agents, Google AI Chip, Tech Mahindra–Google Cloud Partnership

Deep Collaboration with Nvidia

"At LTTS, we are redefining railway safety by combining AI, machine vision, and edge computing to create an intelligent, scalable inspection solution," said Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President - Mobility and Tech at L&T Technology Services. "With TrackEi running on the powerful Nvidia Jetson platform, rail operators can detect defects with unparalleled accuracy while optimising maintenance schedules and reducing downtime."

LTTS says the launch of TrackEi builds on its deep collaboration with Nvidia, which recently included the unveiling of an AI Experience Zone at LTTS.

Industry Validation

Currently undergoing testing at MxV Rail in Pueblo, Colorado, TrackEi is being evaluated under the supervision of Anish Poudel, Scientist (Research and Innovation) and his research team. The system has also undergone initial trials with Class I Railroad customers in various variants.

Also Read: AI: Google Gemma 3, Palantir to Work With Archer, Qualcomm, and Anthropic-CommBank Partnership

The launch follows LTTS's recognition as a winner of the Etihad Rail Innovation Award for its "Innovative Way to Detect Visible Rail Defects in Real-Time." TrackEi will be showcased at the Nvidia GTC 2025 AI Conference, the company said on March 19.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Arjun :

Bro aapki shop h kya smartphones ki?

Vodafone Idea CTO Claims AI-Driven 5G Gives Edge Over Rivals,…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Redmi Turbo 4 Pro on left. Exact same design as that of Poco X7 Pro.

Vodafone Idea Goes Live With Dedicated 5G Page and Unlimited…

TheAndroidFreak :

A56 seems good option this time, but Samsung itself dropped the price of S24 FE to 36000, which makes it…

Samsung Announces One UI 7 Rollout, Date and Details Here

TheAndroidFreak :

I am happy with 100-150Mbps speeds on Vi 4G+. No need of 5G. Thinking of recharging annually.

Samsung Announces One UI 7 Rollout, Date and Details Here

TheAndroidFreak :

Lol

Samsung Announces One UI 7 Rollout, Date and Details Here

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments