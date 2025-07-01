Airtel Hits 572 Mbps, Jio Trails at 326 Mbps in Himachal’s 5G Hotspots: TRAI IDT May 2025

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The TRAI Independent Drive Test (IDT) for May 2025 reveals Airtel as the top 5G performer in Himachal Pradesh’s hotspot areas, clocking 572.97 Mbps download speeds. Jio trailed significantly at 326.39 Mbps. The test highlights the growing importance of real-world network quality as telecom competition intensifies.

Highlights

  • Airtel delivered 572.97 Mbps 5G download speed in Himachal hotspots.
  • Jio recorded 326.39 Mbps 5G download speed in the same zone.
  • Data sourced from TRAI IDT May 2025 report, focusing on real-world performance zones.

According to the latest Independent Drive Tests (IDT) conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for May 2025, Bharti Airtel has emerged as the clear leader in 5G download speeds across data performance hotspots in Himachal, clocking an impressive 572.97 Mbps. In comparison, Reliance Jio posted a 5G download speed of 326.39 Mbps, revealing a significant gap of over 246 Mbps between the two leading telecom players.

Airtel posted strong 5G upload speeds of 62.30 Mbps, while Jio followed with 53.38 Mbps, reflecting a consistent performance edge in both download and upload metrics.




In the 4G segment as well, Airtel narrowly edged out Jio with a download speed of 59.56 Mbps against Jio’s 59.52 Mbps, while maintaining a stronger upload performance.

trai data performance hotspots2025
Drive test route Map: (Una & Mandi City and nearby area – Himachal Pradesh LSA)

With telecom competition intensifying in the post 5G launch landscape, these speed test results provide a granular view into real-world network capabilities. Himachal, known for its challenging terrain and increasing digital footprint, serves as a critical zone to evaluate performance beyond metros. TRAI's IDT methodology includes on-ground measurements collected across major routes and hotspot zones, reflecting true user experience rather than lab-controlled figures.

Also Read: TRAI Flags Misreporting in Jio and Airtel 5G AirFiber Subscriber Data: Report

The data also places BSNL and Vodafone Idea behind the curve in hotspot speeds, with BSNL reporting 5.27 Mbps (4G DL) and 12.73 Mbps (4G UL), while Vi lagged further with 14.30 Mbps (4G DL) and 6.55 Mbps (4G UL).

While Jio has aggressively rolled out 5G coverage across India with standalone (SA) technology, Airtel’s focus on performance optimisation in key zones appears to be paying off.

The May 2025 TRAI IDT results from Himachal Pradesh clearly signal Airtel’s growing strength in delivering high-speed 5G connectivity where it matters in real world hotspot zones. While Jio continues to lead in coverage nationwide, the significant speed gap seen in this report could influence user perception and brand preference in performance-sensitive regions. As the 5G race enters its next phase, consistency, not just scale, will define who truly leads India’s digital future. Airtel’s showing in Himachal might just be the start of a larger shift.

