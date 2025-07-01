OnePlus Nord 5 5G First Look

OnePlus Nord 5 5G will launch in India on July 8, 2025. This will be a global launch and one of the markets that the phone will come to is India. The Nord 5 5G has been with us for a few days now. It's first real look is here. The phone is super beautiful. Proably the best Nord device in terms of feel and build quality. The Nord 4 was solid, and it was good looking in a unique way. However, the Nord 5 is just giving a premium device feel. Take a look at the images below.









OnePlus Nord 5 5G Build

Alright, so the camera bump is solid. It is well designed and gives a super premium feel. The sides are also well built and the finish is super cool. The device has a flat display and rounded edges. Honestly, OnePlus has been taking its game to the next level in terms of finish of the signature Nord devices every year. The Nord 4 lineup had a brilliant design language, and the game has been taken to the next level with the OnePlus Nord 5.

The Nord 5 also feature the Plus Key, a physical and customisable button on the left side of the phone which made its debut with the OnePlus 13s. Inside the box of the phone, you get a cover, a SIM-ejector pin, charging cable, and a charging brick. So you don't need to purchase the charger separately.

The phone has a brilliant feel in the hands. Honestly, anyone looking at it for the first time would find it hard to explain whether it is a Nord phone or a flagship phone. We will share more details on how the device is working/performing in several segments in the coming days. So stay tuned.