Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Gets Price Cut

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is available in three different variants. The base variant starts with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base variant costs Rs 16,999 now on Amazon.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy M35, one of the best Galaxy M series smartphones in India, has received a price cut.
  • The Galaxy M35 5G has a large display and also boasts a vapour cooling chamber.
  • The vapour cooling chamber adds a lot of value to the life of gamers and multi-taskers.

Follow Us

samsung galaxy m35 5g gets price cut

Samsung Galaxy M35, one of the best Galaxy M series smartphones in India, has received a price cut. The Galaxy M35 5G has a large display and also boasts a vapour cooling chamber. The vapour cooling chamber adds a lot of value to the life of gamers and multi-taskers. With the Galaxy M35 5G, users get a large battery and a large display with support for high refresh rate and a decent camera. Let's take a look at the price of the phone which has dropped and understand what are its specifications.




Read More - Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Variant Gets Discount in India

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is available in three different variants. The base variant starts with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base variant costs Rs 16,999 now on Amazon (check here). On top of this, there are more discount offers with bank credit cards and exchanges.

There are two more memory variants of the phone which come with 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Let's take a look at the specifications now.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Edge Spotted

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor with Vapour Cooling chamber and latest Android 14 OS. There's support for Samsung wallet with Tap and Pay facility. This phone will get four years of Android updates and five years of security updates.

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main wide angle camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera along with a 2MP macro angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 13MP sensor at the front. The phone packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Idk, 3 of them are secondary inactive SIM and one is new with unlimited 5G option active on it. But…

Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in May 2025, While Vodafone…

Faraz :

I'm getting unlimited 5G from Vi. But they are not giving 12-6 night unlimited nor weekend rollover in 299. Without…

Vodafone Idea to Launch 5G in 23 More Cities, Enhances…

Suhail Ansari :

No Volte What use of bsnl 2G at on call primary bsnl sim while bank call or other txn otps…

BSNL Announces 400GB Data for Rs 400 Only

Sujata :

Little improvement. Speed isn't great, it's actually worse than top class 3G XD. But somehow day to day browsing and…

Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in May 2025, While Vodafone…

Shubh :

Now BSNL is the only sleeping Telco left in India besides ghost of MTNL, Even Vi has awaken though how…

Vodafone Idea to Launch 5G in 23 More Cities, Enhances…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments