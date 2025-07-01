samsung galaxy m35 5g gets price cut

Samsung Galaxy M35, one of the best Galaxy M series smartphones in India, has received a price cut. The Galaxy M35 5G has a large display and also boasts a vapour cooling chamber. The vapour cooling chamber adds a lot of value to the life of gamers and multi-taskers. With the Galaxy M35 5G, users get a large battery and a large display with support for high refresh rate and a decent camera. Let's take a look at the price of the phone which has dropped and understand what are its specifications.









Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is available in three different variants. The base variant starts with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base variant costs Rs 16,999 now on Amazon (check here). On top of this, there are more discount offers with bank credit cards and exchanges.

There are two more memory variants of the phone which come with 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Let's take a look at the specifications now.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor with Vapour Cooling chamber and latest Android 14 OS. There's support for Samsung wallet with Tap and Pay facility. This phone will get four years of Android updates and five years of security updates.

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main wide angle camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera along with a 2MP macro angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 13MP sensor at the front. The phone packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging.