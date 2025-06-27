Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Edge Spotted

Samsung is soon expected to launch new Fold and Flip phones for the global market in July 2025. However, the attention online is manuvering towards two different devices, and they are the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Edge. These two devices will be a reality some day, but not any time soon. However, they have been spotted online and it's quite interesting. According to online reports, the phones have been spotted at the GSMA IMEI database. The Galaxy S26 series is only going to hit the markets in 2026, and thus, this spotting is quite something. (Check out the S25 Ultra here).









Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and S26 Edge to Launch Together?

If you notice, Samsung in 2025, didn't launch the Galaxy S25 Edge together with the regular and the Ultra models in the Galaxy S25 series. The launch of the Edge model happened separately. But the fact that this time, the two phones are listed together at the IMEI database is a hint that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S26 Edge together with the S26 models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will definitely again be a thin phone and won't be at par with the Ultra model of course, but it will have its own niche market. The Galaxy phones in the S26 series were spotted by SammyPolice (via Gizmochina).