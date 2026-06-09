iQOO Neo 12 Could Feature 185Hz Refresh Rate Display

iQOO Neo 12 is expected to come in the near future. The Neo series from iQOO is popular because it offers power at a great value. It is not a flagship series, but still a premium segment device. The iQOO Neo 11 was primarily targeted at people who want to do mobile gaming. Now, the iQOO Neo 12 is about to come soon. The rumours around the device have already started to surface online. The iQOO Neo 12 is expected to bring several upgrades to key components of the device.

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Key Highlights iQOO Neo 12 is expected to launch soon as the successor to the iQOO Neo 11.

The phone is rumored to feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with an ultra-high 185Hz refresh rate.

It is expected to be powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

The Neo 12 will likely focus on gaming and performance rather than camera-centric features.

India launch could happen a few months after the China debut, possibly during winter 2026.

The iQOO Neo 11 features a 6.82-inch AMOLED panel with 2K resolution support. Now, as per rumours and leaks, the iQOO Neo 12 could take it a notch ahead and feature support for 185Hz refresh rate.

The detail was shared by a popular and very credible tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on the social media platform Weibo. What’s worth noting here is that even OnePlus 16, which is expected to launch in China somewhere in October 2026 could feature support for extremely high refresh rate. The iQOO Neo 12 is again expected to feature a flagship chipset from Qualcomm.

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