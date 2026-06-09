iOS 27 Announced: Upgrades You Will See

Apple just announced the iOS 27 at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2027 which kicked off on June 8, 2026. The iOS 27 will be released later in this year, closer to the launch of the iPhone 18 series. The iOS 27 will not be a major revamp, but improve on the existing iOS 26. The Liquid Glass design which was introduced with the iOS 26, well, Apple is sticking with it, and improving it for the users. There are new upgrades to the AI (artificial intelligence) features as well. Let’s take a look.

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Key Highlights iOS 27 will roll out later this year alongside the launch of the iPhone 18 series.

Apple is retaining and refining the Liquid Glass design introduced with iOS 26.

A dedicated Siri AI app is coming, powered by Apple's Foundation Models and Google's Gemini AI.

Apple Intelligence is expanding across apps like Photos, Safari, Camera, and Phone.

iOS 27 promises faster performance, including quicker photo loading, app launches, and AirDrop transfers.

iOS 27 Major Upgrades

iOS 27, will arrive later this year for the customers. There are several things which are going to be new, but Apple has highlighted the main ones for the users.