iOS 27 Announced: Upgrades You Will See

Apple just announced the iOS 27 at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2027 which kicked off on June 8, 2026. The iOS 27 will be released later in this year, closer to the launch of the iPhone 18 series. The iOS 27 will not be a major revamp, but improve on the existing iOS 26. The Liquid Glass design which was introduced with the iOS 26, well, Apple is sticking with it, and improving it for the users. There are new upgrades to the AI (artificial intelligence) features as well. Let’s take a look.

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Key Highlights

  • iOS 27 will roll out later this year alongside the launch of the iPhone 18 series.
  • Apple is retaining and refining the Liquid Glass design introduced with iOS 26.
  • A dedicated Siri AI app is coming, powered by Apple's Foundation Models and Google's Gemini AI.
  • Apple Intelligence is expanding across apps like Photos, Safari, Camera, and Phone.
  • iOS 27 promises faster performance, including quicker photo loading, app launches, and AirDrop transfers.

iOS 27 Major Upgrades

iOS 27, will arrive later this year for the customers. There are several things which are going to be new, but Apple has highlighted the main ones for the users.

  1. Dedicated Siri AI App: Apple is going beyond giving Siri just as a virtual assistant people can interact with via voice. The company is now bringing a dedicated Siri AI app for the customers with the iOS 27. What’s interesting to note here is that Apple will be using Google’s Gemini AI along with its own Foundation models to power this app. Users will be able to see their older conversations inside this app.

There are more things which we will talk about soon. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for that.

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FAQs

When will iOS 27 be released?

Apple is expected to release iOS 27 later in 2026, around the launch of the iPhone 18 series.

What is new with Siri in iOS 27?

iOS 27 introduces a dedicated Siri AI app that will allow users to access previous conversations and interact with enhanced AI capabilities.

What new AI features are coming to iOS 27?

Apple is integrating AI deeper into system apps, including a new Spatial Reframing tool in Photos that can expand image backgrounds using natural language prompts.

Will iOS 27 have a new design?

Apple is continuing with the Liquid Glass design language and adding new customization options, including manual opacity controls.

How much faster is iOS 27 compared to iOS 26?

Apple claims photos can load up to 70% faster, apps can open up to 30% quicker, and AirDrop transfers can be up to 80% faster.