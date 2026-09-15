Redmi Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro Max 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi has unveiled Note 17 Pro series under its sub-brand Redmi in India. There are two phones namely the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G. These two phones sit above the standard Redmi Note 17, which launched a while back in the country. The global variants do not look much different from what India has got. But in the software rollout, Xiaomi will make minor tweaks to suit it more for the Indian audience. Now the price and specifications of these devices have been confirmed. Let us take a look.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro Max 5G Price in India

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G in two memory variants:

8GB + 128GB = Rs 36,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 39,999

Xiaomi is offering a Rs 3,000 instant bank discount with the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G in India with select bank cards. Then there is the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G, which is available in two memory variants as well:

8GB + 256GB for Rs 49,999

12GB + 256GB for Rs 54,999

With these two variants, Xiaomi is offering up to Rs 5,000 in bank discounts with select cards.

Redmi Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro Max 5G Specifications in India

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G both come with a 6.83-inch display, with 12-bit support, and a peak brightness of 3500nits.. The display supports 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The Note 17 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC, meanwhile the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC. Both the devices will feature a 50MP AI camera at the back. The camera of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G is slightly better when it comes to video recording and digital zoom support.