Redmi Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro Max 5G: Everything Confirmed

Xiaomi will soon unveil the Redmi Note 17 Pro and and the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max in India. The Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max have launched in other international markets. The Indian launch is scheduled for September 15, 2026. The Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will feature chipset from the same family of SoCs. Further, these devices will also focus heavily on the battery, something which the vanilla Redmi Note 17 also did. Let us take a look into everthing which is confirmed.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro Max 5G: What is Confirmed

The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G series has been confirmed to feature a 10000mAh battery. Now whether both phones will feature this size of battery or not is something we will have to wait and see.

It has further been confirmed to feature IP68 and IP69 ratings. The design has been revealed, it is the same as the global variants. The device will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 (Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G), and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC (Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G). The company has confirmed a 50MP AI camera at the front for selfies and video calling. The device’s display will feature TrueColour AMOLED panel, 12-bit colour depth, and 120Hz refresh rate.

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The device is just a day from launch. It will be livestreamed on YouTube and official social media channels of Xiaomi. The emphasis for this phone looks clearly on the battery and somewhat on the other aspects such as camera, and display. But the chipset is not something that would fly off in the premium range very well.