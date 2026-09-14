COAI, British High Commission Sign MoU on AI and Digital Trust

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and the British High Commission signed a memorandum of understanding, to strengthen cooperation on artificial intelligence, digital connectivity and digital trust, COAI said in a statement. Announced at CO.AI 2026 in New Delhi, the agreement provides a basis for continued collaboration on issues including fraud and scam prevention, responsible AI use and telecom network security.

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Key Highlights COAI and the British High Commission signed the agreement on September 14 in New Delhi.

The partnership covers AI, digital connectivity, digital trust and responsible innovation.

Industry leaders highlighted sustained cooperation on fraud and scam prevention.

The forum, organised by COAI in association with the British High Commission, brought together representatives from the government, telecom regulator, operators and technology companies. Discussions focused on AI for intelligent and autonomous networks, security and digital resilience, and services for citizens.

Fraud and Scam Prevention a Key Focus

According to COAI’s announcement, the partnership is intended to support cooperation beyond the event. Ravi P. Gandhi, Vice Chairman of COAI and President and Chief Public Policy and Regulatory Officer at Reliance Jio Infocomm, described it as the start of sustained cooperation on fraud and scam prevention. He also highlighted the UK’s experience in tackling fraud and organised crime.

Ben Mellor, Acting British High Commissioner to India, said AI could help institutions identify patterns of harm early, even as criminals increasingly use the technology to support scams. He said the agreement would give the partnership continuity beyond the day’s discussions.

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Rahul Vatts, Chairperson of COAI and Group CRO and Director, Corporate Affairs at Bharti Airtel, highlighted the relationship between AI and telecom infrastructure. He pointed to Airtel’s experience in using AI against spam as an example of how technology could strengthen consumer safety and trust at scale.