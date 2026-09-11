Gemini on Windows and macOS: Google Brings AI for Desktop

Google just launched the Windows and macOS apps for Gemini, which can now run as an on-device AI model on your Windows workstation. The Gemini app can now integrate into your workflow without needing to open it in a separate browser window. Here is what the Gemini app for Windows can do.

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Key Highlights Google just launched an all-new Gemini app for Windows and macOS

Google Gemini for Windows unlocks many possibilities by integrating the model into your workflow.

You can download the Gemini app for Windows and macOS from the official site.

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Google Announces Gemini App for Windows

Gemini App integration with Windows and macOS unlocks many possibilities. Instead of depending on an AI platform in a browser, you can use it directly on your device and easily integrate it into your workflow.

The launch comes as Gemini’s competitor, OpenAI, has launched the ChatGPT app for Windows and recently for macOS as well.

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What Can You Do on the Gemini Windows App Now?

Google announced that the Gemini app gets a shortcut for easy access. You can press Alt + Space to open the Gemini app and run prompts to help with your work.

For macOS, you can open the Google Gemini app with the Option + Space shortcut.

Whether it is helping with a presentation, generating ideas, or if you are stuck on something, Gemini can detect where you are stuck and suggest possible ideas.