Vodafone Idea Rs 200 vs Rs 248 Plans

Vodafone Idea has two closely priced plans, both of which offer OTT (over-the-top) benefits to the consumers. The plans we are talking about cost Rs 200 and Rs 248. These are both prepaid plans, but none of them actually bring service validity for the consumers. These plans are data vouchers. The data vouchers come with OTT benefits and will give you access to JioHotstar, which will let you watch Big Boss 20 if you like the show. Let us take a look a the details of these plans below and determine which is better.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 200 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 200 prepaid plan comes with 30GB of data, and 28 days of validity. There is no outgoing SMS and no service validity bundled with this. The OTT benefits are JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, FanCode, Chaupal, Klikk, ShemarooMe Gujarati and Marathi, Adda, Times Play, OTT, YuppTV, Pocket Films, and more. There is unlimited 5G bundled too.

Vodafone Idea Rs 248 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 248 prepaid plan comes with 6GB of data, and one month of validity. The OTT benefits bundled with the plan are JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Fancode Play, Atrangi, Klikk, Chaupal, and more. You can enjoy these OTT apps along with 350+ live TV channels. There is no unlimited 5G benefit bundled with this plan.

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Which Plan is Better?

If you want OTT benefits for a long time, then the Rs 248 plan is better. It could result in a difference of about 2 to 3 days. However, if you are more focused on getting the 5G data benefit, then the Rs 200 plan is better. It is cheaper, and also offers good enough validity. Note again that none of these plans actually offer users any service validity. So they are just data vouchers with OTT benefits. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the plans and offers from Indian telecom operators.