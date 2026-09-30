JioBharat 4G Comes with 6 Months Calling and Data for Rs 1499

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has announced one more 10th anniversary offer for the users. This time, this offer is for JioBharat 4G phone users. The company is offering users access to the phone, and services such as data and unlimited voice calling for just Rs 1499. The JioBharat 4G phone is meant for people who do not have big incomes but still want access to 4G network. The plans for JioBharat Phones are cheap, and even the mobile plans are cheap only. Let us take a look into the offer in detail here.

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JioBharat 4G Phone Offer for Users

JioBharat 4G phones are available for users for just Rs 1,499 under the anniversary offer. This will also include six months of complimentary recharge benefits. So users will get unlimited voice calling and 14GB of data each month for usage. The phone supports 4G HD calling and will be available for users for a limited time and comes with applicable terms and conditions.

Jio explained the offer by saying that any average user would spend aroun Rs 199 per month to keep their SIM active, and in six months, thus they would end up spending approximately Rs 1,200. So for Rs 1,500, Jio puts the effective price of the handset at Rs 299. JioBharat phones are good since they support UPI payments through the JioPay, along with alerts and Sound Box functionality.

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JioBharat has several phones on offer. The company has infact partnered with several other vendors also to launch affordable 4G devices for the users in country. One distinct feature about the JioBharat phones is that they come with a keypad. The offer is available for a limited period right now and it comes with applicable terms and conditions. This is a great push by Jio for users to motivate them into getting a JioBharat phone.