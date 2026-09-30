Apple Pay Launched in India with Axis Bank

Apple just launched the Apple Pay in India. This has been in works for years, and the service has finally launched in the country in partnership with Axis Bank. We expect more banks to be added to the platform in the near future. Apple Pay is now available for iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch in India, with support for Macs coming soon. Now, users will be able to pay in an easy, secure, and private way across stores, in apps, and on the web at retailers of all sizes, said Apple. The customers using Apple Pay will be able to make payments without the need of using any PINs or OTPs at the checkout.

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Apple Pay Axis Bank Limitation

Since Apple Pay has just launched in India, Apple has only onboarded Axis Bank to the platform. So for now, Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards will be supported by Apple Pay. You can use them at thousands of in-store and online merchants across India, as well as anywhere that accepts NFC transactions.

Security and Privacy with Apple Pay

At the core of Apple Pay is security and privacy. The actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers. Even the merchant does not get access to the card numbers. Apple says that it does not even retain the transaction details. If the user’s iPhone is lost, they can use the Find My App to quickly locate the device, or suspend payments from that device.

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How to Set Up Apple Pay in India