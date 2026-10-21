Jio Platforms IPO Breaks Records on Day 1, QIB Demand Surges 9.42 Times

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) has made a record-breaking start to its initial public offering (IPO), with India’s largest-ever public issue receiving 3.2 times subscription on its opening day. The Rs 30,213 crore offering attracted substantial interest from institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, employees and shareholders, marking a major milestone for India’s capital markets.

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Key Highlights Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213 crore IPO received 3.2 times subscription on Day 1, reportedly reaching full subscription within 100 minutes.

The QIB category for the Jio Platforms IPO was subscribed 9.42 times, while the NII category was subscribed 1.83 times, according to the financial report.

Retail investors placed bids worth more than Rs 6,900 crore on the opening day, according to the report.

The IPO achieved full subscription within just 100 minutes of opening, making it the fastest mega-IPO to reach the milestone in the history of India’s stock markets, according to the Day 1 report.

The strong response was primarily driven by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), whose reserved portion was subscribed 9.42 times by the end of the first day.

Total demand for the Jio Platforms IPO, including its anchor book, reached approximately Rs 3.2 lakh crore.

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Institutional Investors Drive Record Demand for Jio IPO

Qualified Institutional Buyers emerged as the largest contributors to Jio Platforms’ opening-day performance, with their reserved portion subscribed 9.42 times.

The institutional response follows the company’s record-breaking anchor book allocation, which witnessed demand exceeding 30 times the available portion.

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The anchor book attracted participation from leading global sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and long-term domestic mutual funds.