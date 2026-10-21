Jio Platforms IPO Breaks Records on Day 1, QIB Demand Surges 9.42 Times

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) has made a record-breaking start to its initial public offering (IPO), with India’s largest-ever public issue receiving 3.2 times subscription on its opening day. The Rs 30,213 crore offering attracted substantial interest from institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, employees and shareholders, marking a major milestone for India’s capital markets.
The IPO achieved full subscription within just 100 minutes of opening, making it the fastest mega-IPO to reach the milestone in the history of India’s stock markets, according to the Day 1 report.
The strong response was primarily driven by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), whose reserved portion was subscribed 9.42 times by the end of the first day.
Total demand for the Jio Platforms IPO, including its anchor book, reached approximately Rs 3.2 lakh crore.
Qualified Institutional Buyers emerged as the largest contributors to Jio Platforms’ opening-day performance, with their reserved portion subscribed 9.42 times.
The institutional response follows the company’s record-breaking anchor book allocation, which witnessed demand exceeding 30 times the available portion.
The anchor book attracted participation from leading global sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and long-term domestic mutual funds.
The strong institutional participation carried forward into the public issue, reflecting investor confidence in Jio Platforms and its long-term growth prospects.
Demand was also visible across other investor categories. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII/HNI) segment was subscribed 1.83 times, while the employee reservation portion received 1.36 times subscription.
The shareholder reservation category recorded 1.46 times subscription.
All four investor categories crossed the full subscription mark on the opening day.
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Retail Investors Place Bids Worth Over Rs 6,900 Crore
Retail investors also participated actively, placing bids worth more than Rs 6,900 crore on the first day.
According to the report, this represents the highest value of retail bids received on Day 1 of any IPO in India’s capital market history.
The scale of retail applications is particularly significant given the overall size of the Jio Platforms offering, which exceeds that of every previous public issue in the country.
While institutional investors led the subscription numbers, the large value of retail applications highlights interest among individual investors in the company’s upcoming stock market listing.
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Jio IPO Outpaces Hyundai, LG Electronics and Bajaj Housing Finance
Jio Platforms’ opening-day performance also stands out when compared with several of India’s previous large public offerings.
The company’s Rs 30,213 crore IPO reached full subscription within 100 minutes of opening.
In comparison, Bajaj Housing Finance achieved full subscription by 2 PM on its opening day, while LG Electronics India’s IPO reached the milestone by the end of Day 1.
Hyundai Motor India, whose IPO was previously the largest in India, had achieved only 18% subscription by the end of its opening day.
The comparisons underline the speed at which investors responded to Jio Platforms’ offering despite its unprecedented size.
Jio’s Rs 30,213 Crore IPO Is Entirely a Fresh Issue
Another important distinction is the structure of the Jio Platforms IPO.
Unlike the public offerings of Hyundai Motor India and LG Electronics India, which were entirely structured as Offers for Sale (OFS), Jio Platforms’ IPO consists of a 100% fresh issue of approximately 27 crore shares.
This means the funds raised through the public offering will flow directly into the company’s balance sheet rather than being received by existing shareholders selling their stakes.
According to the report, the proceeds will support Jio Platforms’ next-generation digital network expansion, cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence-powered enterprise platforms.
The structure also allows the company’s existing global institutional partners to remain invested, with no shares being sold by existing shareholders through the IPO.
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Jio Platforms Could Enter India’s Top Five Most Valuable Listed Companies
Following the strong opening-day response, investment bankers indicated that Jio Platforms is on track to make its stock market debut among India’s five most valuable listed companies by market capitalization.
Such a listing would represent a significant milestone for India’s domestic equity markets and the country’s expanding digital technology sector.
Market participants will now be watching subscription trends over the remaining two days of the IPO.
According to the report, institutional investors, ultra-high-net-worth individuals and other market participants often place a significant portion of their bids during the final stages of an offering to optimize liquidity and cash-flow management.
With the IPO already subscribed 3.2 times on Day 1, the remaining subscription period will determine the final scale of investor demand.
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Jio Platforms IPO Allotment and Listing Dates
The Jio Platforms IPO will remain open for bidding until Friday, October 23, 2026.
The basis of allotment is scheduled to be finalized on Monday, October 26, followed by the credit of shares to successful investors’ demat accounts on Tuesday, October 27.
Jio Platforms is scheduled to make its stock market debut on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
The record-breaking opening-day response, led by institutional investors and supported by substantial retail participation, marks a significant milestone for Jio Platforms as it prepares to enter India’s listed equity market.
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FAQs
How much was the Jio Platforms IPO subscribed on Day 1?
The Jio Platforms IPO received 3.2 times subscription on its opening day, according to reported figures. It achieved full subscription within 100 minutes of opening.
What is the total size of the Jio Platforms IPO?
The Jio Platforms IPO is valued at approximately Rs 30,213 crore, making it the largest public issue in India's stock market history, according to the report.
Which investor category led the Jio Platforms IPO subscription?
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the subscription response, with their reserved portion subscribed 9.42 times by Day 1.
Is the Jio Platforms IPO a fresh issue or an Offer for Sale?
The IPO is described as a fresh issue of about 27 crore shares. This means the proceeds will go to Jio Platforms rather than to existing shareholders selling their shares.
When is the Jio Platforms IPO listing date?
Jio Platforms is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.