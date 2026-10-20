Reliance Jio YouTube Premium Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator in India, has several prepaid plans that bundle YouTube Premium for the consumers. These plans cost Rs 500, Rs 2000, Rs 550 and Rs 200. These prepaid plans come with several OTT (over-the-top) benefits, not just YouTube Premium. The Rs 500 plan is the only one here which bundles service validity for the users. The other three plans come with data benefits, OTT benefits, and thus are data vouchers. Let us take a look at the plans and their benefits below.

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Reliance Jio Rs 500 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 500 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity. This plan has unlimited 5G and 2GB of daily data. It offers 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. You will get access to YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, and several OTT benefits such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Kanchha Lannka, ETVWin, Chaupal, FanCode, Tarang Plus, Times Play, and Hoichoi, via JioTV app. Then there is JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood via the JioHotstar app. Users will get JioAICloud 50GB of free storage. There are more than a 1000 live channels with JioStar too. Jio also bundles free 12 months of Canva Pro Lite worth Rs 1,590.

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Reliance Jio Rs 2000 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 2000 prepaid plan comes with 365 days of validity, and 365GB of data for the consumers. The OTT benefits are – SonyLIV, Zee5 (sports excluded), SunNXT, Liongate Play, Discovery+, Kanccha Lannka, ETV Win, Chaupal, FanCode,Tarang Plus, Times Play and Hoichoi via JioTV Mobile App. There is access to 1000+ live TV channels from JioStar (sports excluded), Sony Entertainment Network(sports excluded), Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery, ETV and more on your mobile via JioTV mobile app. Users also get YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Lite, and the benefits can be claimed through MyJio.