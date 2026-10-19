Reliance Jio Rs 189 vs Rs 123 Plan: Same Validity, Different Benefits and Phone Eligibility
Reliance Jio’s Rs 189 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling, 300 SMS and 2GB of total data for 28 days. Eligible 4G feature phone users can opt for the lower-priced Rs 123 plan with 0.5GB of daily data.
Reliance Jio offers affordable prepaid recharge options for customers who need voice calls, SMS, and mobile data without spending on higher-priced daily data packs. Two such options are its Rs 189 smartphone plan and Rs 123 plan for eligible 4G feature phones. Both offer 28 days of validity, but their data benefits and device eligibility differ.
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Key Highlights
Jio’s Rs 189 plan offers unlimited calls, 300 SMS and 2GB of total high-speed data for smartphone users.
The Rs 123 plan is intended for eligible 4G feature phones.
The Rs 123 recharge includes 0.5GB of daily high-speed data, totalling 14GB over its validity.
Both plans offer 28-day validity, unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS.
Data speeds reduce to 64 Kbps after the respective high-speed quotas are exhausted.
The distinction matters because the lower-priced Rs 123 recharge is not a regular smartphone plan. Customers should check which plan applies to their device before choosing between the two. Here is a closer look at their benefits.
Reliance Jio Rs 189 Prepaid Plan: Calling With 2GB of Total Data
i’s Rs 189 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS and 2GB of total high-speed data. The benefits are valid for 28 days.
The 2GB allowance covers the entire validity period; it is not a daily allocation. Once this high-speed quota is exhausted, the data speed reduces to 64 Kbps, according to the plan details.
This makes the recharge more relevant for customers whose usage primarily involves calls and messaging, with occasional mobile internet access. Smartphone users who already have Wi-Fi at home or work may also find this combination useful, provided their mobile data requirements remain limited.
At Rs 189 for 28 days, the effective recharge cost is approximately Rs 6.75 per day. However, customers who regularly stream videos or use mobile data heavily should consider whether the bundled 2GB is sufficient.
Reliance Jio Rs 123 Plan: Daily Data for Eligible 4G Feature Phones
Jio’s Rs 123 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS and 0.5GB of high-speed data per day for 28 days. This works out to 14GB of high-speed data over the validity period.
After the daily high-speed allowance is exhausted, data continues at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps, according to the listed benefits. The effective recharge cost is approximately Rs 4.39 per day.
While the Rs 123 plan costs less and includes a larger cumulative data allowance, it is meant for eligible 4G feature phones. Smartphone customers should therefore avoid assuming that they can recharge with this pack and receive the same benefits on their handset.
Device eligibility is the starting point. The Rs 189 plan offers a low-cost combination of calling, SMS, and limited data for smartphone users.
The Rs 123 option serves eligible 4G feature phone customers and provides a daily data allowance, along with calling and messaging benefits.
Both recharges carry 28-day validity, which should not be confused with a calendar month. Customers should check the applicable pack and its benefits against their Jio number before completing the recharge.
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FAQs
Does Jio’s Rs 189 plan offer 2GB of data every day?
No. It includes 2GB of total high-speed data for the entire 28-day validity period.
Can smartphone users choose Jio’s Rs 123 plan?
The Rs 123 plan is intended for eligible 4G feature phones, rather than regular smartphones.
How much data does the Rs 123 plan provide?
It offers 0.5GB per day, adding up to 14GB over 28 days.
Do both plans include unlimited calling?
Yes. Both include unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS during their validity period.
Do Jio’s Rs 189 and Rs 123 plans offer one-month validity?
No. Both plans offer 28 days of validity, rather than one calendar month.