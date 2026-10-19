Reliance Jio Rs 189 vs Rs 123 Plan: Same Validity, Different Benefits and Phone Eligibility

Reliance Jio offers affordable prepaid recharge options for customers who need voice calls, SMS, and mobile data without spending on higher-priced daily data packs. Two such options are its Rs 189 smartphone plan and Rs 123 plan for eligible 4G feature phones. Both offer 28 days of validity, but their data benefits and device eligibility differ.

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Key Highlights Jio’s Rs 189 plan offers unlimited calls, 300 SMS and 2GB of total high-speed data for smartphone users.

The Rs 123 plan is intended for eligible 4G feature phones.

The Rs 123 recharge includes 0.5GB of daily high-speed data, totalling 14GB over its validity.

Both plans offer 28-day validity, unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS.

Data speeds reduce to 64 Kbps after the respective high-speed quotas are exhausted.

The distinction matters because the lower-priced Rs 123 recharge is not a regular smartphone plan. Customers should check which plan applies to their device before choosing between the two. Here is a closer look at their benefits.

Also Read: Jio IPO Opens for Pre-Applying: Details

Reliance Jio Rs 189 Prepaid Plan: Calling With 2GB of Total Data

i’s Rs 189 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS and 2GB of total high-speed data. The benefits are valid for 28 days.

The 2GB allowance covers the entire validity period; it is not a daily allocation. Once this high-speed quota is exhausted, the data speed reduces to 64 Kbps, according to the plan details.

This makes the recharge more relevant for customers whose usage primarily involves calls and messaging, with occasional mobile internet access. Smartphone users who already have Wi-Fi at home or work may also find this combination useful, provided their mobile data requirements remain limited.