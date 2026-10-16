Jio Platforms, Fastly Expand Partnership to Strengthen JioCDN Services for Businesses Across India

Fastly, a global edge cloud platform provider, has expanded its partnership with Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) to strengthen JioCDN, a Content Delivery Network built on Jio’s infrastructure that now provides high-performance digital services to businesses across India.

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JioCDN Platform Powers Reliance Group’s Digital Ecosystem

Powered by Fastly, JioCDN is designed to address the scale and diversity of India’s digital market, spanning major cities and smaller towns. “With one of the largest CDN capacities in India, the platform has already proven its carrier-grade capabilities, powering Reliance group’s digital ecosystem, including JioHotstar, AJIO, and JioTV, among others. The enhanced JioCDN platform enables secure and resilient digital experiences for Indian businesses,” Fastly said in a joint statement on October 13, 2026.

“JioCDN is built on Jio’s deep network infrastructure, spanning 5G and fixed broadband across India and powered by Fastly’s programmable edge cloud. This combination enables businesses to innovate quickly, as well as to secure and accelerate workloads on a platform optimized for global scale, backed by Fastly’s intelligent network architecture,” the official release said.

“India is one of the world’s most exciting and demanding digital markets, and JPL is an ideal partner to bring Fastly’s edge platform to this rapidly expanding market,” said Scott Lovett, President, Go to Market at Fastly. “JioCDN has already delivered tremendous value to customers, including some of the largest live-streamed events in history. This is a testament to the secure, high-performance, and innovative platform we have built together at scale.”

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“India’s digital economy is growing at an unprecedented pace, and our partnership with Fastly enables us to provide the platform businesses need to offer seamless digital experiences to end customers,” said Arvind Tiwari, Chief Digital Services Officer, Jio Platforms Limited. “JioCDN represents our commitment to help ensure that every Indian business and consumer has access to one of the most secure, reliable, and innovative platforms in the country at pricing built for the Indian market.”