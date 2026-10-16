Bloomberg New Economy Forum: India’s Banking System in Its Strongest Position, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, said India had placed significant emphasis on making mobile data affordable, highlighting the role of digital connectivity in expanding access to education, information and economic opportunities. Addressing the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, Modi said affordable internet had helped connect people with opportunities, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas.

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“Connectivity in India has not merely connected people; it has connected opportunities as well,” the Prime Minister said, describing the country’s digital transformation as an example of his government’s vision of “Power to Empower”.

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Prime Minister Modi delivered his address at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Hindi, touching upon a range of issues spanning digital connectivity, innovation, governance, renewable energy and India’s role in the global economy. The following sections highlight the key aspects of his address, based on the approximate English translation released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

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Mother of Democracy, YouTube and Instagram Users

“As all of you know, India is the Mother of Democracy. India has more than one hundred languages, nearly eighty thousand registered newspapers and publications, and more than one thousand satellite television channels. And not only that, in this age of social media, India has more than five hundred million YouTube users and more than five hundred million Instagram users. In our country, people openly debate different issues, and citizens discuss diverse viewpoints. In the present era, one factor that has played a major role in enabling this is digital power,” Modi said, highlighting democracy, media, and YouTube and Instagram users.