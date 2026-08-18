NPAs Are at the Lowest Ever Indian Banking Has Seen: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Indian banking sector is in a strong position to undertake the next phase of reforms, with non-performing assets (NPAs) at their lowest-ever level. Speaking at the PSB Confluence in New Delhi on Monday, August 17, 2026, Sitharaman said public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions had undergone a difficult period of balance-sheet repair and reforms, emerging stronger from the process.

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Seven Key Themes Discussed at PSB Confluence 2026

The first day of the two-day PSB Confluence 2026, organised by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, brought together senior leadership of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Public Financial Institutions (PFIs), senior officials from the Government and domain experts to deliberate on emerging opportunities and strategic priorities for the banking and financial sector.

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The Union Finance Minister highlighted the critical importance of the seven themes identified for deliberations during the two-day Confluence in taking forward the banking sector, financial inclusion and credit. She emphasised that the historically low level of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) places the banking sector in a position of strength to take forward the next phase of reforms.

With the banking sector’s asset quality significantly improved, the Finance Minister said there could not be a better time to focus on reforms aimed at supporting India’s growth ambitions under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.