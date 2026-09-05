Putting Customer Protection First: Why Consent Verification Should Rest With the TAP

The delivery of every unwanted promotional message is supported by a familiar explanation: the customer had agreed to receive it.

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Key Highlights

  • Customer consent should be treated as dynamic because preferences can change over time.
  • The current system separates consent acquisition from the operator responsible for protecting the customer.
  • A TAP-led DCA framework would allow the subscriber’s telecom operator to capture, validate, store and enforce consent.
  • Consent could be verified against current preferences, revocations, complaint history and ongoing engagement.
  • TAP-led verification could align accountability with authority and strengthen data governance.
  • Consent should be enforced when a commercial message is delivered, not only when permission is initially collected.

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That permission may have been given while opening an account, registering for a service, downloading an application or completing a form. However, promotional communication often continues long after the original interaction, leaving customers questioning why they are still receiving such messages.

The fundamental problem is that consent is frequently treated as permanent, even though customer preferences can change.

People may develop different interests, stop using a product, move to another service provider or simply decide that they no longer want to receive communication from a particular brand. Consent granted in the past may therefore no longer represent what a customer wants today.

Should a single instance of consent be sufficient to permit promotional communication indefinitely?

This question sits at the centre of India’s continuing challenge with spam for nearly a decade, India has progressively strengthened the regulatory framework governing commercial communication. The Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), the implementation of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), entity-registration requirements, template-verification mechanisms and the proposed Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) framework have together created a comprehensive anti-spam regulatory ecosystem.