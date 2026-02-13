India’s telecom regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), has rolled out revamped versions of its citizen-focused mobile applications TRAI DND and TRAI MySpeed in a move aimed at helping users curb spam communications and assess real-time network performance more effectively.

The updated apps are designed to simplify complaint reporting, improve user participation in tackling unsolicited commercial communications (UCC), and enable consumers to generate real-world feedback on service quality experienced across telecom networks.









India’s telecom sector currently serves over 1.31 billion subscribers, including more than 1 billion broadband users. While billions of voice calls and SMS transactions take place every day, TRAI notes that only a small proportion of spam-related incidents are formally reported by users. The revamped applications seek to address this gap by making reporting easier and more accessible.

TRAI DND App Gets Multilingual Interface and Simplified Reporting

One of the key enhancements introduced in the updated TRAI DND application is the expansion of its multilingual interface. The move is expected to make the platform more accessible to users across India’s diverse linguistic landscape, encouraging wider participation in reporting spam calls and messages.

The revamped DND app features a simplified home screen that allows users to register complaints in fewer steps and track them using a complaint reference ID. A ‘Know Your Sender feature has also been added to help users verify registered headers and designated 1600-series numbers often used for commercial communications.

In addition, users can now manage their DND preferences more efficiently to customise the blocking of promotional messages. The updated interface also improves support for dual SIM handsets, enabling users to report spam linked to either SIM card.

In 2025 alone, more than 17 lakh spam complaints were registered through the DND application. These complaints have contributed to regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action against unregistered telemarketers and repeat offenders. The platform is integrated with telecom service providers (TSPs) through APIs, ensuring that reported complaints are forwarded to operators’ systems in line with TRAI’s regulatory timelines.

MySpeed App Enables Real-World Network Testing

TRAI has also enhanced its MySpeed application to allow consumers to assess their service provider’s network performance under real-world usage conditions.

Beyond measuring download and upload speeds, the app now captures additional parameters such as latency, jitter, and packet loss. These indicators are considered critical in evaluating network stability, especially during activities such as video streaming or web browsing.

The updated app includes testing options that simulate everyday usage scenarios, allowing users to conduct video streaming and browsing tests directly from their devices. Advanced features such as continuous testing and scheduled tests have also been introduced, enabling consumers to carry out drive tests across different locations and time periods.

Users can also access location-based historical performance data through interactive geospatial maps, offering insights into network performance across specific geographic areas.

Data-Driven Feedback for Quality of Service Monitoring

Data collected through consumer-initiated tests on the MySpeed app is anonymised and may be analysed by TRAI as part of its regulatory oversight mechanisms. Officials say this structured feedback loop can help identify performance gaps and support improvements in network reliability.

Consumers experiencing speed-related issues or connectivity challenges can conduct MySpeed tests and submit feedback for regulatory review, allowing telecom service providers to address concerns in a more targeted manner.

Commenting on the development, TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said the revamped apps aim to provide a more intuitive interface while enhancing functionality in line with present-day requirements. He added that these tools are intended to empower consumers with reliable mechanisms to assess service providers’ performance and report issues with ease.

The updated versions of the TRAI DND and MySpeed applications are in the process of being made available for download on both Android and iOS platforms.

With spam reporting and real-world network testing now more accessible, TRAI said the enhancements are expected to strengthen citizen participation in improving quality of service across India’s telecom ecosystem.